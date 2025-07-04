Video: Darryn Peterson names his NBA GOAT, favorite Kansas player, who he models his game after & more

Darryn Peterson will soon begin his freshman year with the Kansas Jayhawks. On Thursday, Kansas shared an interview with Peterson on the segment of "Fans Wanna Know" by the University of Kansas Health System.

The video opens with Class of 1991 guard Greg Gurley asking the 6-foot-5 guard if he can beat coach Bill Self in a one-on-one. To which Peterson simply says:

"Come on."

When Gurley told Peterson that Self believes he can beat him, he replied with clarity:

"Nah, he don't think he can beat me."

On why he chose KU, the shooting guard said:

"I chose KU just because the coaching staff and then the family environment I felt when I came on my visit."

Peterson named the Miami Heat's Andrew Wiggins as his favorite former player.

"Me and him both went to Huntington Prep," he added.

About Wiggins' game, he said:

"Super athletic, I'd say."

Peterson named Michael Jordan his NBA GOAT and later added LeBron James to his choice. When asked who is the best defender so far in practice, Darryn Peterson said, "Me."

Jacque Vaughn has joined Kansas' staff, and Peterson met him recently. When asked who can beat Vaughn in his prime and what he has seen of him, Peterson said:

"I've been seeing some of the clips on IG, but I heard he was nice, but me."

During high school, Darryn Peterson played for Prolific Prep and had an excellent high school career. He talked about his best score.

"This past year I had 61," he said.

Playing against a good team with 10 D1 players, he only made 24 or 25 shots.

He got his best advice from his father.

"Probably, I would say from my pop, 'What you put in is what you can get out,'" Peterson said.

Lastly, he told Gurley that he modeled his game after a couple of players like Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic and Bradley Beal.

Darryn Peterson headlines early 2026 NBA mock draft

Darryn Peterson, ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2025, leads the 2026 NBA mock draft. Peterson is a skilled scorer and ball-handler and is often compared to Donovan Mitchell. He is effective with or without the ball, controls the game’s pace and knows how to draw fouls.

On defense, he plays tough, rebounds well and stays alert. As he develops into a significant playmaker, an outstanding freshman season is expected from him.

