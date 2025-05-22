VIDEO: ESPN 5-star Jezelle “GG” Banks wows the crowd as she rakes 31 points at the Aces Classic

Five-star combo guard Jezelle “GG” Banks was in New York City on Wednesday for the Aces Elite Classic and showed her impressive skills. The sophomore star from Ursuline Academy in Delaware went crazy during the high school All-American game, dropping 31 points.

Jezelle “GG” Banks showcased her scoring skills, from sinking shots from behind the arc to driving past defenders for a layup. She even showcased some of her passing skills, as she had several assists in the game. Her usual target for her assists is five-star junior Croatian center Olivia Vukosa, who was named the game's MVP.

Even though Banks was not named the game's MVP, she was given the Sportsmanship Award by NBA Future Starts Now.

Jezelle “GG” Banks currently plays in the Nike EYBL Circuit, playing for Team Durant's 17U squad. She is rated a five-star, ranked No. 6 overall by ESPNW, and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Delaware for the second year in a row. She was also awarded the 2024 Delaware High School Coaches Association’s Player of the Year award last year.

For her sophomore year, Jezelle "GG" Banks led the Ursuline Academy Raiders to a 13-9 record and made it to the semifinals of the state championships in Delaware. She averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game during that season.

As for her AAU performance, she is only 16 years old but is playing in the 17U division for Team Durant. She also played for the 17U team last year as a high school freshman.

Jezelle “GG” Banks talks about receiving college offers

When she was playing as a freshman in a division meant for juniors, Jezelle “GG” Banks impressed many in the Nike EYBL scene, and this led to several college offers, including ones from the likes of Texas, Marquette, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Maryland and Ohio State.

During her freshman run, she spoke with On3 about how she felt with all those coaches approaching and talking to her.

“I appreciate all the coaches that are reaching out,” she said. “I’m blessed. Some people don’t have the opportunity to get these offers at such a young age, so it’s just an honor.”

She also noted that she wants a coach who can teach her and build a relationship with her. She also wants to feel comfortable with whatever school she chooses, though as she is still a sophomore, that decision may still be far away.

