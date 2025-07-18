(Video) Kiyan Anthony unveils his latest cop from $16.75 billion worth sports retail giant ahead of Syracuse move-in day

Kiyan Anthony has partnered with Dick's Sporting Goods. He shared a reel on Friday ahead of his move-in to Syracuse, where he will begin his collegiate career. He revealed his latest pairs of kicks from the sports retail chain.&quot;New campus, new kicks,&quot; Anthony saidThe reel features Anthony's shoes from the $16.75 billion worth chain (according to Forbes): Air Jordan 4RM and Air Jordan Mid1.&quot;I picked up two pairs,&quot; Anthony said. &quot;One to chill in and one to hoop in. Which one are you rocking with?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter first partnering with Dick’s Sporting Goods on June 28, he shared his favorite basketball sneakers in an Instagram video. Dick’s Sporting Goods, traditionally known for sports equipment, has been expanding its presence in the footwear space.This move follows recent ad campaigns involving stars like Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Travis Hunter. It has also collaborated with many top brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance and Under Armour, among others.Meanwhile, the 6-foot-5 guard committed and signed with Syracuse, his father's alma mater, in November. Carmelo Anthony, who spent 19 seasons in the NBA, led the Orange to the 2003 NCAA championship as a freshman. He was drafted by the Denver Nuggers following his standout year.Kiyan enjoyed a strong high school career after transferring to Long Island Lutheran High School (New York). He averaged 10.3 ppg, 2.4 apg and 2.3 rpg in his junior year. In the 2024 EYBL with Team Melo, he averaged 20.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg and ranked in the top 10 in scoring in the circuit.During his senior season, he was named MVP at The Throne Tournament with 25 points in the final. He led his team to the Hoophall Classic and averaged 15.4 ppg in EYBL Scholastic play.La La Anthony teams up with Crocs on Kiyan Anthony’s Syracuse move-in dayLa La Anthony shared an Instagram post on Wednesday celebrating her son, Kiyan Anthony’s, move-in day at Syracuse.&quot;Stepped onto campus for Kiyan’s move-in day! 🍊 @crocs,&quot; La La wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLa La posed on campus in a Syracuse jersey and ripped jeans. She also wore Crocs, highlighting her partnership with the footwear brand, valued at $5.59 billion by Forbes.