VIDEO: Meanstreets’ Davion Thompson emerges as 16U scoring leader at Nike EYBL

Davion Thompson, a 2027 prospect, is emerging as a top recruit in his class. Currently playing for Meanstreets at Nike EYBL, he's gaining attention for his performances.

Ad

On Thursday, The Hoop Spill shared a post with clips from Thompson's performances at games. Thompson is seen outmanoeuvring defenders, netting 3-pointers and scoring efficiently.

"5 ⭐️ Davion Thompson (Meanstreets) is currently leading the 16u Nike EYBL in scoring averaging 27.2 PPG 🪣 Thompson is also putting up 5.2 RPG & 4 APG 👀 @davion_thompson3 @nikemeanstreets," read the post's caption.

Here's the video:

Ad

Trending

Meanstreets ranks fifth in Division C of the Nike EYBL E16, winning its first game on May 16, 85-59, over Mac Irvin Fire, thanks to Davion Thompson’s 21 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

Thompson followed that up with a standout performance against Bates Fundamentals. He scored 38 points along with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. He shot 11-of-22 from the field, including 40% from 3-point range, leading Meanstreets to an 86-71 victory.

Ad

However, the victory streak didn't continue, as the team lost its next two games against MoKan and Brad Beal Elite, with the latter being a close 70-65 loss on May 18.

Nevertheless, Thompson leads the U16 top scorers board, averaging 27.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists per game.

Davion Thompson transfers to Link Academy

Link Academy is one of the elite prep schools in the nation, with its team being nationally ranked.

Ad

On April 25, Davion Thompson annouced his transfer from Bolingbrook to Link Academy on Instagram.

“He is just trying to get better,” Dennis Thompson, Davion's dad, told Sun-Times. “He wants to play against better competition.”

The 6-foor-2 point guard was the first sophomore to win the Sun-Times POY in 67 years. As a sophomore at Bolingbrook, he averaged 24 points and five rebounds last season, shooting 58% on twos, 49% on 3s and 90% from the free-throw line.

Ad

“Davion is a great player,” said Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost. “We wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

According to On3's Top Recruit rankings, the four-star guard ranks overall No. 26 in the Class of 2025. Among point guards, he ranks at No. 6. He's the second best player in Illionis, after Devin Cleveland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More