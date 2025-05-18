VIDEO: Projected #1 pick Cooper Flagg’s twin Ace Flagg shows out at EYBL against rivals

With his twin brother entering the NBA draft, three-star Maine signee Ace Flagg has returned to the AAU scene, playing for Nike EYBL squad Maine United. Although overshadowed by his twin, Ace showed on Sunday that he can lead a squad without Cooper.

The three-star Maine signee showed he can dominate the paint, shoot from behind the arc and defend the ball, taking charges and blocking shots. He has a mean fake and teardrop shot, as shown in the video.

Like Cooper, Ace Flagg is a power forward, though 247Sports Composite ranks him No. 296 overall, No. 60 as a power forward, and No. 20 player in North Carolina.

He played in Maine with Cooper during their freshman year, but later transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida as his twin brother's career took off. He was part of the legendary 2024 Chipotle Nationals Champion team with an undefeated record, however, Cooper was clearly the star of that team.

His brother reclassified to the Class of 2024 and became the No. 1 soon after reclassification. On the other hand, Ace stayed in the Class of 2025, meaning Cooper could attend college earlier than his twin brother. He did so, choosing Duke.

After Cooper graduated, Ace Flagg followed him to North Carolina, where he became one of the key players for Greensboro Day High School. There, he showed that he can still be good even without his brother by his side.

Ace Flagg helped Greensboro Day High School win a state championship

During his time at Greensboro Day, in his first season without his brother, Ace Flagg helped win a state championship. He helped lead the Bengals to a 31-5 overall record, and with that NCISAA 3A state championship win, he has now won three state championships in three different states, across three different schools.

The NCISAA 3A state championship final happened on Feb. 22 and took on Concord High School, winning the game, 54–48. He finished the game with 11 points and four rebounds, while teammate Addison Newkirk led the Bengals with 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

He previously won a state title in Maine with Nokomis Regional and the Chipotle national title with Montverde.

