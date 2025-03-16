WATCH: 5-star recruit Brayden Burries erupts for 44 points in CIF State Open Division Championship thriller

Uncommitted five-star Brayden Burries led the Roosevelt Mustangs to the CIF Open Division State champions on Friday with a 20-point win against Archbishop Riordan, 80-60.

Burries dropped 44 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks against the Crusaders, ending the Mustangs' state championship campaign with a double-double.

Roosevelt's overall record improves to 35-2, and this is the Mustangs' second big championship win in less than a month, following last month's big CIF Southern Section Open Division championship win. Meanwhile, Archbishop Riordan improves to 29-2, with the loss being only the Crusaders' second of the season.

Roosevelt entered the state championship tournament as the No. 1 seed in the South, while Archbishop Riordan was the No. 1 seed in the North. Both teams had byes in the opening round, though Roosevelt had a tough road to the state championship.

Their first opponent was No. 4 seed Harvard Westlake, led by four-star Duke signee Nikolas Khamenia. Burries led Roosevelt to victory against them, 71-59. After this, it was a much closer contest against No. 1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks). The Mustangs barely escaped the game with a win, 79-76.

This led to that final showdown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, with the Mustangs dominating the Crusaders.

Which school will Brayden Burries finally choose for college?

After his state championship win, Brayden Burries can focus on the biggest question facing him right now: where will he go to college? He is now one of three five-stars who have remained uncommitted, with the other two being Koa Peat and Nate Ament.

Burries, the No. 10 overall from the Class of 2025, is wanted by several big schools. Arizona is considered the favorite by On3, with a 30% chance to recruit the five-star, which means a team-up between Burries and three-star Bryce James is much possible.

In second place is Eric Musselman's USC, which Burries has praised previously, with the Trojans having a 13.3% chance. Finally, there is Oregon with an 11.4% chance.

