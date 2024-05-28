WATCH: Caitlin Clark once showed off electrifying skills by scoring 60 points during her junior season in high school

Caitlin Clark, now a star for the Indiana Fever, captivated audiences with her stunning play and record-breaking performances even in high school. During her junior season at Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark exhibited her exceptional talent with an extraordinary 60-point performance against Mason City High School.

On February 4, 2019, Clark made Iowa girls' basketball history by scoring 60 points in a 90-78 victory over Mason City. This great feat marks the second-highest point total in a single game in Iowa five-on-five high school girls’ basketball history — second only to Abby Roe, who scored 61 points in 1996.

During this specific game, Clark was also able to break the state record for three-pointers made in one match with a total of 13.

Clark made six three-pointers and scored 25 points in just one quarter. She got the Gatorade National Player of the Year award after scoring 32.6 points per match in her junior season.

Clark's junior-year statistics saw her averaging 32.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. By the end of her high school career, she had accumulated the fourth-most points (2,547) and the sixth-most three-pointers (283) in Iowa's five-on-five history.

Caitlin Clark: From No. 1 draft pick to endorsement trailblazer

On April 15, Caitlin Clark was the first overall WNBA draft pick by the Indiana Fever. Just 12 days later, on April 27, the Fever signed Clark to her rookie scale contract.

She made her regular-season debut on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun. On May 24, in her sixth game, Clark scored 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Fever to a win against Los Angeles Sparks in their first regular-season meeting ever.

She signed a multiyear deal with Wilson in her debut season and became the first athlete to be offered a basketball collection named after her since Michael Jordan.

As part of the deal, Wilson will support the Caitlin Clark Foundation. In addition to the Wilson deal, Clark secured a lucrative eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike, which includes her first signature shoe.

Gatorade is continuing its relationship with Clark, celebrating her professional debut with a 150-foot billboard in Indianapolis ahead of her home debut at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Clark was also among the top WNBA Draft picks to receive an official trading card from Panini America, joining players like Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese, and Nika Muhl.