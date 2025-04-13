WATCH: Carlos Boozer’s son Cameron Boozer shows his hooping prowess by putting up 22-point performance at Nike Hoops Summit

Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, awed fans as he had 24 points, a record 16 rebounds and six assists in Team USA's 124-114 win over Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday in Portland.

On Sunday, Duke Global Zone shared a post featuring clips of Cameron's moments, individual statistics and tweets appreciating his performance. In one clip, the Duke signee grabbed a rebound. In others, he effortlessly pulled off a 3-pointer and made blocks.

"Cam Boozer did everything last night at the Nike Hoops Summit in a win over team World. Boozer was a monster on the glass getting an event record 16 rebounds while scoring 22 points along with 6 assists. Cameron Boozer is going to be a special player at Duke next year," the post's caption read.

The post also included a tweet from Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report and NBA TV's lead NBA scout and draft insider.

"Cam Boozer makes me think about Tim Duncan," Wasserman tweeted.

A key moment for Team USA came with five minutes left in regulation. Boozer grabbed a rebound off a missed shot by Jalen Haralson and threw in a dunk.

Team USA trailed 53-44 at halftime after Team World took control in the second quarter. However, Team USA managed to get back momentum in the third quarter, going on a 37-15 run to lead 81-68.

In the fourth quarter, the game was tied thanks to a late basket from Tounde Yessoufou, who finished with 24 points. However, Team USA dominated overtime, outscoring Team World 26-1 to seal the win.

Alongside Boozer, BYU signee AJ Dybantsa put up 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Arkansas commit Darius Acuff Jr. added 24 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Cameron Boozer chooses father, Carlos Boozer, as his favorite USA Basketball player of all time

NBA Future Starts Now shared a reel asking the players at the Nike Summit about their favorite USA Basketball players of all time. Cameron Boozer named his two-time NBA All-Star father, Carlos Boozer, as his favorite player.

"I'll say my dad," he said. "Basketball takes you a lot of places in life, and gotta be grateful for it, and when you have a chance to play with USA and you get to travel all around the world and see all these places, it's amazing. So, that's the main thing he's told me about playing with USA."

The Boozer twins are following in their father's footsteps and will begin their collegiate basketball careers with the Duke Blue Devils.

