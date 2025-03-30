Kiyan Anthony, the Syracuse signee and son of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, lifted the Throne National Championship trophy after leading his team, Long Island Lutheran, to a tight 71-68 win against the Eagles on Sunday.

Ad

Anthony also earned the Finals MVP trophy and was seen sharing an adorable moment with his mother, La La Anthony, as he put the crown on her head. The video was shared by photographer Chris Jackson on his Instagram Story and was reshared by the 6-foot-5 shooting guard:

WATCH: Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony & mom La La Anthony share adorable moment after The Throne National Championship win (Image: IG/ Kiyan Anthony)

A user on X posted the story on their account:

Ad

Trending

"Kiyan Anthony wins the Throne Finals MVP and celebrates with his mother, La La Anthony," the post was captioned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Anthony scored 25 points on 60.0% shooting, including 33.3% from beyond the arc. He also had five rebounds and two assists. The Penn State signee, Kayden Mingo, added 14 points, four assists, two steals and seven rebounds. He shot 33.3% from the field and 57.1% from the three-point range.

His brother and the Class of 2026 recruit, Dylan Mingo, scored 15 points, dished out four assists, blocked the ball once, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals in the match while shooting 7-of-11 and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc.

Ad

For the Eagles, it was DeAndre Thomas who recorded 25 points on 11-of-23 shooting, including 2-of-6 from the three-point line. He also recorded seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.

Antoine Shannon and Trent Pane combined to score 25 points, six steals, two steals and 10 rebounds; however, it was not enough for the Eagles.

Kiyan Anthony's father Carmelo Anthony shares a heartfelt gesture with the Eagles

After their loss, Carmelo Anthony visited the Eagles' locker room to talk to the players. He was seen motivating them as he shook players' hands and gave them a pep talk.

Ad

The official X page of The Throne National Championship shared the wholesome video:

"Thank you @carmeloanthony you’re a real one for this🫡," the post was captioned.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is the last game y'all. We coming back? Everybody's going to come back? Seniors? It's a tough moment for the seniors, I know. I get it, I've been there before," said Anthony.

He continued, "This is the level of basketball that God just showed and y'all can play at. That's a top team right there, that's the number two team in all country, and y'all just had the opportunity to beat the number two team."

Kiyan Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback