"We flyin bikes now": Hoops fans react as AJ Dybantsa shares his adventure sports clips ahead of BYU career 

With Utah Prep's basketball season now over, AJ Dybantsa can enjoy a vacation before he finally transitions to college basketball. Before heading to BYU, the No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2025 enjoyed biking ziplines and driving an ATV to a beach on Friday. He shared pictures of his adventures on Instagram.

Fans discussed in the comments what Dybantsa had been doing on his time off. Many were impressed by what he had been doing off the court.

"We flyin bikes now," one wrote.

"Extreme sports side quest," one fan wrote.

"Best experience you can get with pops. Keep balling AJ," another wrote.

Meanwhile, others were asking where he was doing all those activities.

"Living life," one fan wrote.

"Where are you ?" One fan wrote.

"Batman can’t even get me to ride cross that sht wth," another fan wrote.

Fans react to AJ Dybantsa on vacation (source: IG/aj,dybantsa)

This vacation comes after a busy month for Dybantsa, who participated in three of the most prestigious all-star games in high school basketball.

He kicked off April with the McDonald's All-American Game on Apr. 1. He was a part of the winning Team West. He then represented Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit on Apr. 12 before playing for the losing Team Flight squad during the Jordan Brand Classic on Apr. 18.

AJ Dybantsa talks about why he chose BYU

AJ Dybantsa sat down with Hoops Hype for an interview during the Nike Hoop Summit. He was asked several questions about playing for Team USA, as he had represented Congo and Jamaica last year. He was also asked why he picked BYU.

For why he chose to go to Provo, Utah, Dybantsa admitted that this was all because of one person, and that is Kevin Young.

"Kevin Young," Dybantsa said. "Just the whole staff. I mean, I couldn’t really pass up an NBA staff, NBA dietitian, NBA strength coach, NBA analytics. I can’t really pass up on that."

Dybantsa wasn't shy about wanting to play in the NBA as quickly as possible, and he believes that Coach Young, a former Phoenix Suns assistant coach, and his staff, who have all worked for an NBA team previously, are best-suited to guide him to the league.

In that same interview, he noted that playing for Team USA meant he would be representing himself. Last year, he represented his dad's Congo and his mom's Jamaica.

