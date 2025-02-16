What is the meaning of 'BTA'? Exploring the controversial HS football trend following C.J. Gardner's Super Bowl parade chant

During the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory parade on Friday, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson repeatedly shouted "BTA," drawing both curiosity and criticism. The acronym stands for "Beat That A**" or "Belt to A**," a phrase linked to a controversial sports trend where players use a belt to spank their defeated opponents.

This practice, which has surfaced on TikTok, has reportedly been adopted by certain high school football teams. Gardner-Johnson enthusiastically chanted, "Respectfully, BTA! BTA! BTA!" during the celebration.

Critics warn that the trend could encourage physical intimidation and inappropriate behavior in sports, potentially normalizing disrespect toward opponents. Super Bowl LIX saw the Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs, securing a decisive 40-22 victory.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia with 221 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an additional rushing touchdown with 72 yards on the ground. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes threw for 257 yards, recording three touchdowns but also two interceptions.

The Eagles' defense played a crucial role in shutting down the Chiefs' offense, preventing them from securing a historic three-peat. Philadelphia held a commanding 24-0 lead at halftime and never lost control of the game.

Despite an impressive performance from Kansas City’s Xavier Worthy, who recorded 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns, the Chiefs couldn’t mount a comeback.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson takes a shot at Swifties with controversial Super Bowl parade attire

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson stirred controversy by wearing a sweatshirt with an offensive message directed at Taylor Swift’s fanbase. The shirt read, "Swifties can LIX My Balls," referencing the Eagles’ recent championship win over Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Gardner-Johnson shared pictures through social media of his chosen outfit while waiting to join his teammates during the Super Bowl parade. Gardner-Johnson gained popularity through his outspoken style as he frequently talks trash, which led to his ejection when he played against the Washington Commanders earlier this season.

Following the Eagles’ dominant 40-22 win, he took a personal dig at Kelce, suggesting on Instagram that the Chiefs’ tight end should have stayed with his ex-girlfriend instead of dating Taylor Swift.

"Should've stayed with that thick s***."

He wrote this in his Instagram stories, later doubling down with another post featuring a bikini photo of Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, with an emphasis on the first three letters of her name.

Gardner-Johnson graduated from Cocoa High School in 2016. His cousin, Jawaan Taylor, who also graduated that year, currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

