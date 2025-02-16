"That like LeBron losing NBA Finals": Philadelphia rapper makes classic LeBron James analogy to defend Drake's current state

Philadelphia rapper Gillie weighed in on the ongoing rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which will soon mark a year next month, using a LeBron James analogy to describe the Canadian rapper’s current standing — widely perceived as the loser in the battle.

Appearing on “Club Shay Shay,” Gillie argued that while Drake may have lost the rap battle, he still has the chance to bounce back, just as LeBron James has done in the NBA Finals, ultimately becoming a four-time champion despite past defeats.

“You lost a rap battle. That's like LeBron James losing the NBA Finals,” Gillie said, rewferring to Drake. “He’ll be cool next year, he’ll be back.”

Gillie also noted that while Drake may have lost the feud, he continues to dominate in streaming numbers.

“Even if you look at the streams now, right? Even with him (Kendrick Lamar) winning five Grammys, his streams still don't match Drake streams.”

Lamar took home five awards at the 67th Grammy Awards, including Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Song of the Year and Record of the Year, all for “Not Like Us.”

Since the beef, Lamar’s Spotify streams have surged, with nearly 97 million monthly listeners as of Saturday. Meanwhile, Drake, who recently dropped his well-received collab album “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” with PARTYNEXTDOOR for Valentine’s Day, currently sits at 77 million monthly listeners.

LeBron James referenced in Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track

In “Meet the Grahams,” Kendrick Lamar name-dropped LeBron James, urging him to keep his family away from Drake.

The song warns well-respected family men to distance themselves from the Toronto rapper, accusing him of being a gambling addict, a body shamer and having “sick thoughts.”

Lamar rapped:

“Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away / To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away / They lookin' at you too if you standin' by him, keep the family away / I'm lookin' to shoot through any pervert that lives, keep the family safe.”

Since the feud began, LeBron James has been spotted on multiple occasions rapping along and vibing to Lamar’s diss tracks — including during Lakers warmups.

Most notably, he attended Lamar’s Juneteenth concert, "The Pop Out," where the Compton rapper performed “Not Like Us” five times.

