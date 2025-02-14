“It’s out of my jurisdiction” - Jalen Hurts makes feelings clear on expectations around Kellen Moore’s Eagles OC replacement

Jalen Hurts will get a new offensive coordinator once again. The Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, will need a new OC now that Kellen Moore is the new head coach of the New Orleans Saints. However, the Super Bowl LIX MVP will not be getting involved in the decision on who his next coordinator will be.

On Thursday, when asked what he thinks of the new offensive coordinator hire, Hurts said (via Eliot Shorr-Parks on X):

"Over the years I've learned that's out of my jurisdiction. And so kind of just taking things as they come and try and go out there and be the best I can be and just learn and evolve."

Pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo is among the names mentioned

Should the Eagles choose to promote from within, one of the names rumored is pass game coordinator and associate head coach Kevin Patullo.

Jalen Hurts acknowledged the leap Patullo would have to take if he were to become the Super Bowl champions' new offensive coordinator.

"Yeah, Kevin Petulla has never been; I mean, he'd have a different role," Hurts said. "So it's hard to compare that role to this role because his job is gonna demand something totally different of him. And I have a lot of confidence in him and what he's shown."

Patullo started his NFL coaching career as an offensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been with the Eagles since 2021. He has never been responsible for playcalling duties so far in his career but will be expected to do so if he were to be handed the promotion.

New offensive coordinator for Jalen Hurts yet again

Jalen Hurts will have his fifth offensive coordinator since entering the league in 2020. He started with Press Taylor during his rookie season under Doug Pederson, but both were fired after an underwhelming season.

Hurts then worked with Shane Steichen for two seasons, including the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2022-23, before Steichen became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. After Steichen, Hurts had Brian Johnson for one year and Kellen Moore this past season.

Jalen Hurts also acknowledged the work ahead of him with the new coordinator.

“I know this is a talented team and we’ve never shied away from these types of (OC) adjustments. However, you know how important continuity is to me, and I think the most important thing when you move forward is about trying to build that chemistry.”

Whoever the new coordinator is, they will at least have the continuity of a mostly untouched roster on offense. Ten of the eleven starters are under contract for next season, with only right guard Mekhi Becton a potential offseason departure.

