247Sports' final 2025 rankings include top names like Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson, among others. These top prospects have ended their high school basketball careers and are heading to start their college careers.

On Friday, 247Sports shared on Instagram the landing spots for the top players at every position in the 2025 class. The post featured Darius Acuff Jr., Alijah Arenas, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Chris Cenac Jr.

"These schools have plenty to be excited about next season! 🤩🔥," read the post's caption.

Darius Acuff Jr. (Point Guard)

Ranked No. 5 on the list, Darius Acuff is the top point guard in his class. The 6-foot-1 player has signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Acuff averaged 20.4 points and 5.5 assists per game as a junior at IMG Academy. He led his team to a 20–9 record and a No. 6 final MaxPreps ranking.

Alijah Arenas (Shooting Guard)

Aljiah Arenas ranks No. 10 on the overall 247Sports rankings. The top shooting guard has commited to the USC Trojans.

Arenas averaged 29.3 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in 2024-25 at Chatsworth High over 35 games. He also finished with over 3,000 career points.

Darryn Peterson (Combo Guard)

Darryn Peterson is the top player on the list overall. The combo guard has signed with the Kansas Jayhawks.

The 6-foot-5 player dropped 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game as a 2022–23 freshman at Huntington Prep. His long-term consistency and balanced display of all-around skills at Prolific Prep make him the No. 1.

AJ Dybantsa (Small Forward)

Ranked No. 2 overall, Dybantsa has signed with the USC Cougars.

At Utah Prep, the small forward posted 19.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game in 2024–25. He also led Expressions Elite to the EYBL Peach Jam final with 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per outing.

Cameron Boozer (Power Forward)

Cameron Boozer, along with his twin brother Cayden, has followed in his father Carlos Boozer's footsteps and signed with the Duke Blue Devils.

Boozer is ranked third on the list. In 2025, he averaged 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds, shooting 62% from the floor. The power guard also won his second Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Chris Cenac Jr. (Center)

Chris Cenac Jr is No. 7 on the rankings. The 6-foot-10 center is set to begin his college journey with Houston.

In the 2024–25 season, Chris Cenac Jr. averaged 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks over 35 games for Link Academy. He was the MVP of the inaugural EYBL Scholastic Tournament in March 2025.

