Who is Derek Rollins? Meet emerging basketball talent out of Millard North

Derek Rollins is a 6-foot-5 senior power forward at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska. His improvement has made him one of the state's top basketball prospects in the Class of 2025.

On Sunday, the Omaha World-Herald Sports congratulated Rollins for being a part of the newspaper's All-Nebraska first team.

Rollins averaged 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. Millard North had a 16-game home winning streak during the season, powered by his leadership and performance. Against Omaha Westside, Rollins scored 26 points in a 69-66 win.

He was also named one of 2025's top players to watch out for in the Nebraska Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Besides high school, Derek Rollins has gained exposure on the AAU circuit for club team, ETG 3SSB. He has received offers from CSU Pueblo, Black Hills State, Central Missouri, University of Kearney and Bryant University.

How Derek Rollins emerged as a promising player

Derek Rollins has become a leader of Millard North basketball. Over the past three seasons, he has improved his game in every area. His scoring rose from 14.3 to 18.9 ppg. His rebounds improved from 8.0 to 10.7. His assists went from 1.4 to 2.7. His 3-point shooting improved from 25% to 43%.

“As a senior, I feel I have to direct traffic for the team,” Rollins said, talking to Omaha.

With only one returning starter this season, he took it upon himself to be resourceful in every way.

“He’s a big part of our defense, securing rebounds, protecting the rim,” Millard North coach Mike Etzelmiller said. “But then he can score in so many different ways. Not a lot of players in this state can do that.”

Rollins had led his team against top-tier teams like Vashon and Creighton Prep. He scored 22 points and 10 rebounds in the game against St. Louis Vashon. He finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds against Creighton Prep.

“He doesn’t fear that kind of talent,” Etzelmiller said. “That’s what some college is going to get. Some lucky college.”

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More