Who is Marquise Davis? All we know about 4-star RB who committed to Kentucky

Marquise Davis, a four-star running back from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has committed to playing football at Kentucky in 2025. He is ranked 213th in the Rivals250 at the time of writing, and the 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 11 running back nationwide. Davis chose Kentucky over nearly 30 other scholarship offers.

The offers came from prestigious programs such as Florida, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC. His commitment marks the sixth addition to Kentucky's 2025 recruiting class.

Davis had a stellar junior season, rushing for 2,228 yards with 8.8 yards per carry, and scoring 35 touchdowns over 13 games. In defense, he had 63 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

Marquise Davis was named the Cleveland.com Offensive Player of the Year and is regarded as one of Ohio’s premier running backs. He received first-team All-Ohio honors on defense as a sophomore and was a finalist for Mr. Football last fall for his offensive feats.

"What attracts me to Kentucky is the opportunity it comes with and how they prepare their running backs for success," Davis said during an unofficial visit in April. "The way they use their running backs in all aspects, it’s just like the NFL."

Davis led Cleveland Heights to the Greater Cleveland Conference championship and the OHSAA Division I regional semifinals, showcasing his leadership and talent at running back, linebacker, and safety. His teammates, Brandon Caesar and Jayquan Stubbs, also hold Division I offers, although neither has committed to a college yet. Davis stands out as an early commit from Northeast Ohio’s senior class.

Cleveland Heights head coach Mac Stephens praised his standout player, Marquise Davis, stating to 247 Sports:

"He has an extremely high football I.Q. on both sides of the ball. He's an ultimate competitor, loves the game, and plays fearlessly. What I love about Marquise most is he is humble, one of the hardest workers on the team, and sets the tone in the weight room because he carries himself in a way that's not arrogant at all."

Rated .9331 by the 247Sports Composite, Davis ranks as the nation's No. 11 running back and No. 168 overall prospect. Allen Trieu of 247Sports compares Davis to the Miami Dolphins' Jeff Wilson, highlighting his productivity, physicality, and tenacity. Trieu notes:

"He runs with tenacity, does not go down on first contact, and has a bit of twitch and wiggle. He’s currently fast enough but not a pure speed burner."

Kentucky’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 47 nationally and No. 11 in the SEC, featuring six commitments, including four from Ohio and one from Pennsylvania’s St. Joseph's Prep. St. Joseph's Prep running back Isaiah West expressed enthusiasm about teaming up with Marquise Davis, saying:

"It takes multiple running backs to have a good running back room. I'm ready to go in there and tear up the SEC with him."

Head coach Mark Stoops has secured key commitments from running back Marquise Davis, safety Martels Carter, wide receiver Quintin Simmons, offensive tackle Darrin Strey, quarterbacks Stone Saunders and Brennen Ward, and interior offensive lineman Tucker Kattus.