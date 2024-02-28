In Photos: Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and brother Jason with bobbleheads at Celtics game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will celebrate two of their hometown heroes, NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, with a bobblehead giveaway during an upcoming home game.

The Kelce brothers’ bobblehead will be given out to fans attending the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Boston Celtics on Mar. 5. The contest takes place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis and Jason reportedly influenced the bobblehead’s design, which pays tribute to their Ohio roots. On Tuesday, the Cavaliers unveiled photos of the upcoming giveaway.

The bobblehead features the brothers sporting the Cavaliers’ black statement jerseys. Travis is donning his signature No. 87 Kansas City Chiefs jersey number, while Jason is rocking his No. 62 Philadelphia Eagles number.

Additionally, a select few fans will receive a limited-edition throwback Kelce brothers bobblehead, which pays tribute to Travis and Jason’s high school careers.

Both were star athletes at Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. The throwback bobblehead will reportedly feature them in their Cleveland Heights Tigers letterman jackets.

WATCH: Joe Biden put on the spot over allegations of being "in cahoots" with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Jason and Travis Kelce both thrived at Cleveland Heights High School

At Cleveland Heights High School (2002-2006), Jason Kelce served as the school’s running back and linebacker, receiving All-Lake Erie League honors twice. He also won league defensive MVP.

Jason later attended the University of Cincinnati from 2006 to 2010, serving as a linebacker. He was subsequently selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft.

13 years later, he is often regarded as one of the greatest centers in NFL history. Jason’s career accomplishments include being a Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro selectee.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, was a multi-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball) at Cleveland Heights High School (2004-2008), who excelled most in football. He was a three-year letter-winning quarterback. Additionally, in his senior year, he received All-Lake Erie League honors.

Like his brother, Travis later attended UC from 2008 to 2012, playing as a tight end. Travis was subsequently drafted No. 63 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft.

11 years later, he is widely considered one of the NFL’s all-time greatest tight ends. Travis is a three-time Super Bowl champion, nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selectee.

He also gained additional notoriety over the past year for being the boyfriend of pop star Taylor Swift.

Also Read: "Who TF is this troll?": Travis Kelce's dad Ed outraged at Bethenny Frankel's take on Chiefs TE and Taylor Swift's relationship