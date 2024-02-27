WATCH: Joe Biden put on the spot over allegations of being "in cahoots" with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Conservatives have accused Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift of working for the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Kelce's endorsement of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and Swift's voter registration drives have led supporters of Donald Trump to believe that Biden is working with them.

On Monday night, President Biden surprised late-night host, Seth Meyers, on the tenth-anniversary episode of his show, "Late Night with Seth Meyers." Meyers asked the President about the viral meme of him called "Dark Brandon" and other conspiracy theories, one being if he was working with Swift.

"Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Miss Swift?" Meyers asked.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Where are you getting this information? It’s classified. But I will tell you she endorsed me in 2020,” Biden jokingly replied.

Expand Tweet

Travis Kelce's dad Ed, fires back at reality star over Taylor Swift's comments

Former "Real Housewives of New York" cast member Bethenny Frankel posted a video on her Instagram stories. In the video, she discussed Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

"When you get into real life, and you get into kids and marriage and things like that … It’s not easy," Frankel said. "Relationships take work."

"And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship."

Expand Tweet

Ed Kelce, Travis' dad, took Frankel's comments about his son and Swift to heart. He re-shared the comments on his Facebook page and asked,

"Who TF is this troll?"

Expand Tweet

Ed Kelce has been a big fan of the singer since the couple began dating. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine in October, he revealed Swift was sweet and wasn't a diva, unlike other music artists.