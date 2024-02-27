"Who TF is this troll?": Travis Kelce's dad Ed outraged at Bethenny Frankel's take on Chiefs TE and Taylor Swift's relationship

Travis Kelce's father didn't take kindly to criticism over his son's relationship with Taylor Swift. The two have taken the world by storm as a genuine power couple, but that has come with more than a few detractors. Bethenny Frankel is the latest, but she's far from the only.

She made some comments that didn't sit well with people, calling out the emotions he showed at the Super Bowl and following the big win. Frankel went on to double down on those, catching the attention of Ed Kelce.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's father took to Facebook to share the article and captioned it:

"Who TF is this troll?"

Clearly, Travis Kelce's father is fully supportive of the relationship his son has. Swift has her share of haters, as does his superstar NFL player son, and they have come out of the woodwork to make claims against them. Ed Kelce isn't a fan.

What did Bethenny Frankel say about Travis Kelce?

Bethenny Frankel doesn't like the relationship.

Travis Kelce is a very outgoing personality. After his Super Bowl win, the "Viva Las Vegas" scream should have indicated that. Bethenny Frankel believes that's a big negative for Taylor Swift.

She related her own relationship with a "big burly charismatic man who needed to be the center of attention" to the Swift-Kelce pairing per Newsweek. Frankel said:

"Being in that relationship made me feel like I was driving without breaks. It was just really fun and really electric, but this person just always wanted to party. But when you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that. ... it's not easy, (and) relationships take work."

She described Taylor Swift as a peacock, indicating that she needs to have eyes on her and is proud to display her colors, which may or may not even be accurate. Frankel said the fact that Kelce seems to also be a peacock is a bad thing, as there can only be one in a given relationship, according to her.

Despite the criticism, the couple seem to be doing well and going strong.