Who is Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce? All you need to know about Chiefs TE's dad

Ed Kelce never played in the NFL but he made history in Super Bowl LIV in Glendale. He became the first father to have two sons play against each other in the NFL championship game when the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs.

Undoubtedly, he has been a driving force in his sons' careers. His unwavering support, sacrifice, and guidance have created two NFL stars in Travis and Jason Kelce. The brothers have played a combined 22 years in the league and look destined for a few more too.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo From Super Bowl Live on @nflnetwork with America's Mom and Dad this week, Donna and Ed Kelce, who will be watching #Chiefs #Eagles from separate locations. "Blue-collar grunt" Ed will be in the stands, while Donna cheers for offense in NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's box.

Ed Kelce’s military background

Ed, just like his sons, developed an affinity for football during his formative years in Cleveland. Despite briefly pursuing college, Ed, hailing from a family with a strong military background, sensed a profound duty to dedicate himself to serving his nation.

Many members of his family prior to him served in the army, dating back to World War II. Speaking on the subject, he said:

"Everybody in my family prior to me was in the service. We're also talking about family [that] lived through World War II, so that's what everybody did because that was the background."

Ed encountered a setback when his application to join the Army was turned down due to a previous knee injury. Nonetheless, he persevered and decided to enlist in the Coast Guard. However, his aspirations were abruptly halted during boot camp upon discovering that he had been diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

Undeterred, Ed made a significant career shift and achieved remarkable success in the steel industry. He even took the opportunity to expose his football-mad sons to the realities of working in a mill by occasionally bringing them along to his workplace.

How Ed Kelce met his wife, Donna

Not many men meet their future wives while she is on her way on a date with another man, but that was the experience for Ed Kelce.

On her way, Donna made a detour to a bar called Fagan's in Old Cleveland Flats, coincidentally running into Ed who had dropped by for a drink after work. Engaging in conversation, they found themselves engrossed, leading Donna to decide to forgo her scheduled date.

The two eventually got married, tying the knot in the late 70s. Starting their family in the charming community of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the marriage has produced two of the biggest stars in the NFL today.

