Jeff Wilson Jr. injury update: Latest on Dolphins RB for Week 7 fantasy football

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. did not play as the Miami Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers in their last game. Since then, coach Mike McDaniel has clarified Wilson's unavailability in a way that should assuage the fears of both Miami Dolphins and fantasy football fans.

Before the Week 6 matchup against the Panthers, Wilson was supposed to be activated from injured reserve, but the Dolphins opted to grant him a week more to recover fully. The running back was ready to play, according to McDaniel, but the club eventually opted against it.

Raheem Mostert, who gained 115 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Week 6, has demonstrated his ability to be the team's leading RB1 while Wilson is out.

What happened to Jeff Wilson Jr.?

Just before the season began, the Miami Dolphins put Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve due to rib and finger injuries. The running back first had pain during the preseason, and the issue held him out of the first six games of the 2023 regular season.

At the trade deadline of the 2022 campaign, the Dolphins acquired Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round selection. Last season, Wilson played in 16 games, starting seven, and racked up 860 yards and five touchdowns while also adding 22 receptions and another score in the air.

When will Jeff Wilson Jr. return?

Jeff Wilson might return to the field next week after another week of recuperation. Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reckoned the running back was well enough to play in Week 6 before the team decided to declare him inactive.

The Miami Dolphins' game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night will be Wilson's next opportunity to take part in.

The Dolphins will have an experienced running back familiar with the scheme with Wilson's reinstatement to help cover the gap left by the injured De'Von Achane, who will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Wilson's return to the field is a significant boost for the team's offensive depth chart with Achane listed as injured. Salvon Ahmed has occasionally produced well but has also dealt with many injuries this season.