“Who told you that?”: Tyreek Hill roasts internet sensation Baby Gronk as the young footballer claims to be a better WR than the Miami star  

Tyreek Hill did not hold back when he took a moment to roast internet sensation Baby Gronk. The young footballer, known for his viral presence and bold claims, attempted to challenge the Miami Dolphins star, only to receive playful pushback.

In a clip uploaded to Baby Gronk’s Instagram on Sunday, Hill immediately questioned the young athlete’s level of competition.

"You haven't even played against real competition yet," Hill said. "I haven't seen you play against one black guy yet. I haven't. No, you want to play against white boys."

When Baby Gronk tried to defend himself by saying he's better than Hill at everything, Hill said:

Who told you that, that grill in your mouth?"

The pointed remark set the tone for the exchange. Baby Gronk tried to defend his abilities, but Hill quickly dismissed his claims. When the young athlete insisted he was a better wide receiver than Hill, the NFL superstar said:

"What makes you a better receiver?"

Baby Gronk said:

"I have better routes, can go ahead and hit the ball, I have better, I can look at the ball, I can destroy the defense."

Hill, clearly amused, questioned the logic behind such a statement.

"You can destroy defense," he said. "Hear how that sounds? So you got better routes than me, got better hands than me. And you're not fascinating."

Hill, however, was having none of it:

"You're not fascinating. You don't have better routes than me. Don't even look like a receiver. You look like a left tackle."

The relentless teasing continued as Hill suggested Baby Gronk’s competition might not be as fierce as he claimed.

"The kids that you play against, they're probably like eight years old."

Madden San Miguel or Baby Gronk, 12, is an internet personality and content creator with over 668k Instagram followers. His father, Madden Sr, manages his account.

Tyreek Hill vs. Noah Lyles: The sprint showdown is official

After months of trash talk, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles are set to race. The two speedsters confirmed to People Magazine that they will compete in a 60-meter dash this spring or summer.

The banter between them has been ongoing. Hill jokingly accused Lyles of dodging a 40-meter race, while Lyles confidently asserted that 100 meters "would be a blowout."

Eventually, they agreed on 60 meters, a true test of explosive speed. The race will be on a proper track, complete with starting blocks, reaction times and fully automatic timing.

The rivalry dates back to August when Hill claimed he could beat Lyles and challenged him to a 50-meter sprint. By September, Lyles revealed on SportsCenter that discussions for a 60-meter race were underway.

The anticipation heightened when Lyles won the 60-meter event at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Brighton, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

