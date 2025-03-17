Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro live it up on luxury yacht in sunny offseason retreat

Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, grabbed fans' attention with her Instagram post. On Saturday, the new mom posted pictures with their four-month-old daughter, Capri Hill, from their luxury yacht during their NFL offseason vacation.

Vaccaro shared a rare glimpse of her yacht day, posing from a small pool. She captioned the post:

"Yacht day with my baby girl"

Hill's wife wore a black top while holding her baby, who wore a sunflower-printed white dress and a matching hat.

Vaccaro often shares her daughter’s pictures on her social media handle. She has another account on Instagram for her daughter, Capri Hill, which she manages herself.

The account has 271 followers so far, while Vaccaro boasts 95.7K followers on her account.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta put the internet on fire with a hilarious TikTok video

During the NFL offseason, Tyreek Hill took some time off to enjoy a vacation with his family. Recently, a video of the American wide receiver's vacation went viral.

Tyreek Hill had shared the adorable yet hilarious video on his TikTok account, in which his wife applied sunscreen on his face. As soon as she finished, he ran too fast on the beach with the camera.

The video had an overlay text that said:

"Waiting on my wife to finish the sunscreen."

On Mar. 11, the video was reshared by ML Football on X (formerly Twitter).

"TRENDING: #NFL star wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s TikTok with his new wife on the beach has gone viral," the post's captioned read.

In another TikTok video, the couple performed a small playful funny act on the "Spider-Man Superman" soundtrack by Drake and PartyNextDoor.

Hill and Vaccaro married in 2023 and welcomed Capri Hill in November 2024. During the offseason, the family of three is having a good time enjoying a vacation.

