Tyreek Hill and his wife Keeta bring laughs with funny TikTok reel during their day out in Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, had a fun day at Miami Beach on Saturday and made a playful TikTok video. The video starts with a beautiful beach scene with Vaccaro standing confidently in a swimsuit while Hill, shirtless and full of energy, rubs his hands like he is up to something funny.

The moment quickly changed as they acted out a hilarious version of the trending phrase, "Girl, I wish I could save you but I can’t."

They used the popular TikTok sound SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake.

Hill and his wife also brought their newborn daughter, Capri Hill, for the outing.

"Yacht day with my baby girl," Vaccaro captioned.

The couple's day out comes after they returned from Germany for a work trip.

They went to the Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach and explored the company's archive and saw famous shoes worn during important sports moments.

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro was seen teaching swimming to their newborn daughter

On March 1, Tyreek Hill's wife, Keeta Vaccaro, shared a sweet moment on Instagram, where she was teaching their newborn daughter, Capri, how to swim.

Vaccaro gently introduced Capri to the water. She helped her with basic swimming and floating. Capri wore a light blue swimsuit with bows, while Keeta had a black swimsuit on.

Hill and Vaccaro made their relationship public in January 2021.

In July 2021, he proposed during an Independence Day party. They briefly called off their engagement but got back together in 2022 and got married in November 2023.

In November 2024, they welcomed Capri.

Vaccaro is a businesswoman and a reality TV star. She studied entrepreneurship and marketing at the University of Miami and started her fitness brand, Own Flow, in 2022. She was also part of the Netflix reality show "W.A.G.s to Riches."

Vaccaro's family also has a strong sports background. Her brother, Kenny Vaccaro, played in the NFL for eight seasons.

