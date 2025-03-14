Tyreek Hill’s wife Keeta Vaccaro takes on parenting duties after business trip to Germany

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, shared a glimpse of their newborn daughter, Capri, on Instagram on Wednesday. Vaccaro posted a photo featuring herself in pink shorts and a white top, standing beside her three-month-old daughter in a cradle.

After a recent business trip to Germany with Hill, Vaccaro returned home to care for their daughter.

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro walking with her daughter Capri (IG/keeta_vaccaro)

The couple got engaged in 2021, married in November 2023, and welcomed Capri last year.

Keeta grew up with two brothers, Kenny Dwayne Vaccaro and Kevin Vaccaro. Her father, Ken Vaccaro, was an entrepreneur, and Keeta has followed the same career path.

Keeta often uploads pictures of herself enjoying time with Capri. On March 1, she posted a clip of herself teaching Capri how to swim.

“Teaching my daughter @capri_hill how to swim 💕✨👙🌊🌺👼🏽”

It was Keeta’s last post with her daughter before they traveled to Herzogenaurach, Germany, for their business trip. On Tuesday, Keeta shared glimpses of their trip to Adidas headquarters.

“Adidas Archive – We had the incredible opportunity to see legendary Adidas shoes worn during the Olympics and other historic moments. Such a cool experience—thank you for having us! @adidas”

Tyreek Hill has been associated with Adidas since 2017 and signed an extension deal in 2021. As part of the collaboration, Hill has been featured wearing the Adidas adizero X cleats.

Tyreek Hill met Mikaela Shiffrin and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff in Germany

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin shared a picture with Hill and the CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Toto Wolff, on Instagram on Monday. She wrote,

“In pretty fast company over here at @adidas.”

As per reports, Hill will stay with the Miami Dolphins after he shut down rumors of his return to the Kansas City Chiefs.

