In Pics: Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro joins Dolphins WR on business trip to Germany

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, visited the Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, Vaccaro shared a carousel of photos on Instagram documenting their trip.

In the Instagram caption, Vaccaro thanked the athletic brand for the opportunity to tour the facility and raved about the experience of seeing footwear that has been a part of sports history.

"Adidas Achive – We had the incredible opportunity to see legendary Adidas shoes worn during the Olympics and other historic moments. Such a cool experience—thank you for having us! @adidas," Keeta Vaccaro said on Instagram.

In the photos, Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro can be seen touring the Adidas headquarters. They are also seen learning more about different Adidas products and meeting with some of the brand's employees.

Keeta Vaccaro's photos of their trip to Adidas. (Credits: IG/Keeta Vaccaro)

In another photo, the couple can be seen wearing white Adidas gloves and looking at iconic shoes from the brand. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver, an Adidas brand athlete, can be seen wearing a black shirt with the iconic three-stripes logo.

The couple are looking at some iconic Adidas footwear. (Credits: IG/Keeta Vaccaro)

Tyreek Hill's wife Keeta Vaccaro shared fun photos alongside Netflix co-star

Keeta Vaccaro shared a carousel of photos from a recent fun night out with friends. In the pictures, Vaccaro wore a light blue sundress with capped sleeves, light blue high heels, and a tan handbag.

There were a few photos of the outfit and photos alongside friends. One of those friends was fellow "W.A.G.S. to Riches" co-star Sade Vanessa. The two are co-stars in the Netflix reality show that documents the everyday lives of significant others of professional athletes. Sade Vanessa wore a sheer black dress and a Dolce & Gabbana handbag.

"Celebrating life ✨💕💃🏽"-Keeta Vaccaro wrote

Sade Vanessa is engaged to former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen, who was teammates with Tyreek Hill at the beginning of 2024.

