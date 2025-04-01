"Will see if you’re truly Nole blooded": FSU fans react to Mike Norvell receiving commitment of 4-star ATH Kaneilius Purdy

Florida State has secured a major commitment for the Class of 2027 with the announcement of Kaneilius Purdy, a versatile 6-foot, 190-pound athlete from Lake Wales, Florida. Purdy, who can play multiple positions, including running back, wide receiver and defensive back, made his decision to join the Seminoles on Monday.

The high school star is coming off a standout season, where he amassed over 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored 12 touchdowns, making him one of the country's most promising recruits.

Ranked as the No. 241 overall prospect and No. 12 athlete in the 2027 cycle by the On3 Industry Ranking, Purdy is also listed as the No. 30 player in Florida for the upcoming class.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions from fans, with many from rival Florida Gators expressing skepticism.

One fan remarked:

“Go Noles but it’s a long time away, we will see if you’re truly Nole blooded.”

Another fan showed excitement with a welcoming message:

“WELCOME to the TRIBE🍢🍢.”

Here is how others reacted.

"LETS GO!!! So excited to have you on board man!" a fan wrote.

"He trying to save that hot seat lol," another wrote.

"Welcome to Nole Nation from the New York Chapter!!" a fan remarked.

With Kaneilius Purdy’s commitment, FSU’s 2027 class now includes four-star safety Mekhi Williams and athlete Jaylen Scott, both of whom are also highly ranked. As FSU continues to build a strong recruiting class, Purdy’s addition is a crucial step in strengthening their depth, particularly in the secondary.

Sophomore Kaneilius Purdy, who had offers from over a dozen programs, chose FSU over Miami and Tennessee, citing his lifelong dream of playing for the Seminoles.

"It felt good, man, I love FSU," Purdy told Rivals. "It's been my dream school. The coaches were happy, jumping around and everything."

Purdy will join four-star safety Mekhi Williams and four-star athlete Jaylen Scott in FSU’s 2027 class. Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has big plans for him.

"They're gonna have me all around," Purdy said. "He (Norvell) said I fit good with their offense, and he's gonna put the ball in the playmaker's hands."

The explosive playmaker has consistently delivered on the field, recording double-digit touchdowns in 2024 and scoring multiple times as both a rusher and a return specialist.

"Seminole Nation — let’s do this!" Purdy said. "The journey is just beginning, and I can’t wait to give everything I have for this program."

Kaneilius Purdy's commitment comes after a competitive recruitment battle, as he turned down offers from top programs like Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

