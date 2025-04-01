  • home icon
  Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 31, 2025

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 31, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 01, 2025 01:16 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score for Mar. 31 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder squared off on Monday, the second and final meeting of the two teams this season. Chicago looked to tie the season series after losing 114-95 in October. The Bulls hoped to pull off an upset on the road without key players nursing injuries.

The Thunder defense held the Bulls to 5-for-18 shooting in the first quarter, including 1-for-10 from deep. Oklahoma took a 29-18 lead at the end of the period. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had four points and four assists in the first 12 minutes to help the Thunder control the game.

Oklahoma played even better on both ends in the second quarter than in the opening 12 minutes. The Thunder erupted for 45 points and kept the lid on the Bulls, who managed to tally 22. OKC raced to a 74-40 lead at the halftime break.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dalen Terry400
Matas Buzelis840
Nikola Vucevic661
Coby White701
Josh Giddey767
Zach Collins210
Jalen Smith200
Patrick Williams402
Julian Phillips000
Jevon Carter0 1 0
Talen Horton-Tucker- - --------
Lonzo Ball- - --------
OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren231
Jalen Williams1620
Isaiah Hartenstein642
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1407
Luguentz Dort830
Jaylin Williams001
Kenrich Williams320
Alex Caruso243
Isaiah Joe1930
Cason Wallace5 0 4
Dillon Jones- - --------
Branden Carlson-- ---------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow

Edited by Michael Macasero
