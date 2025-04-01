Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 31, 2025

The Chicago Bulls and OKC Thunder squared off on Monday, the second and final meeting of the two teams this season. Chicago looked to tie the season series after losing 114-95 in October. The Bulls hoped to pull off an upset on the road without key players nursing injuries.

The Thunder defense held the Bulls to 5-for-18 shooting in the first quarter, including 1-for-10 from deep. Oklahoma took a 29-18 lead at the end of the period. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had four points and four assists in the first 12 minutes to help the Thunder control the game.

Oklahoma played even better on both ends in the second quarter than in the opening 12 minutes. The Thunder erupted for 45 points and kept the lid on the Bulls, who managed to tally 22. OKC raced to a 74-40 lead at the halftime break.

Chicago Bulls vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Chicago Bulls player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dalen Terry 4 0 0 Matas Buzelis 8 4 0 Nikola Vucevic 6 6 1 Coby White 7 0 1 Josh Giddey 7 6 7 Zach Collins 2 1 0 Jalen Smith 2 0 0 Patrick Williams 4 0 2 Julian Phillips 0 0 0 Jevon Carter 0 1 0 Talen Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - Lonzo Ball - - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 2 3 1 Jalen Williams 16 2 0 Isaiah Hartenstein 6 4 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 14 0 7 Luguentz Dort 8 3 0 Jaylin Williams 0 0 1 Kenrich Williams 3 2 0 Alex Caruso 2 4 3 Isaiah Joe 19 3 0 Cason Wallace 5 0 4 Dillon Jones - - - - - - - - - - Branden Carlson -- -- - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow

