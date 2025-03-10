"Your legacy will never be forgotten": Cayden Boozer's GF Gianna Torres pens heartfelt message for the Duke signee following title win

NBA legend Carlos Boozer’s son, Cayden Boozer, is scripting a golden high school career with his twin brother Cameron Boozer. He clinched the fourth consecutive Florida class 7A state title in a thrilling win over Windermere.

Immediately after the win Cayden’s GF posted a story of them hugging each other with a radiant smile, congratulating him on his win and also showcasing her love for him:

“Words cannot describe how proud I am of you. Your hard work has paid off and your legacy will never be forgotten at Columbus. Congratulations 4/4,” she wrote.

Cayden reshared her story on his Instagram.

Cayden Boozer via Instagram

In the match played on Saturday, Columbus dominated Windermere 68-34 to snatch the fourth consecutive Florida class 7A state title.

Columbus took the lead 29-7 in the opening frame. By the second quarter, they did not stop their dominance and extended their lead by outscoring their foes 18-6, forcing Windermere to play defensively despite their failed attempt to even out the lead.

By halftime, Columbus had taken a decisive lead, which somewhat predetermined the outcome of the game, while Windermere struggled with its defense. Columbus continued its dominance, taking the third quarter 17-5.

Windermere showed some fight with a 16-point effort in the fourth quarter, but Columbus had already sealed the game. It is worth noticing that this was not the only game where they dominated, securing almost every win by at least a 30-point margin.

Cayden Boozer named first National Guard watch player of 2025

Cayden Boozer won the title of fourth-best point guard in 2025 and has also earned a spot among the top high school players. This accolade recognizes his exceptional performance across various levels. The Duke signee has averaged 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game in 28 games in 2024-2025.

Starting strong in the 2021-22 season, Cayden scored 499 points, demonstrating his scoring ability and versatility early on. In his sophomore year, he recorded 423 points. Although his scoring dipped slightly to 349 points in the junior season (2023-24), he continued contributing with steady assists and strong defensive performances.

Throughout 115 varsity games, Boozer has accumulated 1,660 points, 467 rebounds, and 702 assists.

