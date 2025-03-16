Top 5 high school basketball teams repped by LeBron James and Kevin Durant this season ft. Long Island Lutheran

Apart from the buckets, 3-pointers, dribbles, beautiful plays and general excellence on the court, one thing hoops fans tend to buzz about are the kicks, especially those worn by NBA legends like LeBron James or Kevin Durant. Fans often discuss new sneaker releases, special editions, signature shoes and so on.

Sportscenter Next highlighted some of the special edition high school-themed sneakers worn this season by James and Durant on its Instagram page on Friday.

Here are five top high school basketball teams that have been represented by NBA legends LeBron James and Kevin Durant this season.

Long Island Lutheran (New York)

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders were repped by Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant. He dropped 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists, grabbing a win in the game he wore LuHi-themed shoes.

Long Island Lutheran has a 21-6 record this season. The Kiyan Anthony-led Crusaders made it to the EYBL Scholastic final game this season but lost to Link Academy in that final. The team is ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps national top 10 basketball rankings.

Sierra Canyon (California)

Sierra Canyon has been synonymous with the LeBron name, with LA Lakers star Lebron James’ sons Bronny James and now Bryce James playing for the team. It’s only natural that the four-time NBA champion would rep the team.

The Trailblazers (27-7) just closed out their season with a hard-fought victory over Lincoln High School to win the 2025 CIF boys basketball state championship, and the NBA legend was there to witness it.

LeBron James repping Sierra Canyon-themed sneakers. (Image via Instagram @sportscenternext)

Gonzaga (D.C.)

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant also repped Gonzaga High School in January, delivering 23 points, seven assists and two rebounds.

The Gonzaga Eagles (29-5) went all the way to win the 2025 DCSAA boys state basketball championship. They rank No. 11 in ESPN’s latest top 25 rankings.

St. Vincent-St. Mary Girls (Ohio)

LeBron James also repped his alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, against the Brooklyn Nets this season. SVSM (23-3) went all the way to the 2025 OHSAA regional finals before losing 40-26 to Avon Lake.

Montverde (Florida)

Kevin Durant also repped Montverde Academy, which is ranked No. 7 by ESPN. The Eagles (19-7) made it to the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference quarterfinals before losing to CIA Bella Vista. For their last tournament of the season, the team is set to compete in the Chipotle Nationals from April 2-5.

