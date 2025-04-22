23rd Director’s Cut Awards nominations list: A Shop for Killers, Robert Pattinson, Kim Go-eun, & more

The nominations for the 23rd Director's Cut Awards were announced on April 22, according to Star News Korea. The nominees include Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson, Exhuma star Kim Go-eun, A Killer's Paradox star Choi Woo-shik, and LTNS lead ESOM, Lee Byung-hun from The Match, among a host of other actors, who have received nominations. The award show will take place on May 20 at 7 p.m. KST. Here's the complete list of nominations at the 23rd Director's Cut Awards 2025.

The complete 23rd Director’s Cut Awards nominations list

Movie directors like Bong Joon-ho for Mickey 17, Woo Min-ho for Harbin, and Kim Hyung-joo for The Match have also been nominated. If one takes a closer look, movies like Mickey 17, Exhuma, The Match, The Land of the Morning Calm, and House of Seasons have led the nomination race in the film category.

Nominations for the Film category

Best Director (Film)

Kim Hyung-joo (“The Match”)

Nam Dong-hyub (“Handsome Guys”)

Bong Joon-jo (“Mickey 17”)

Woo Min-ho (“Harbin”)

Jang Jae-hyun (“Exhuma”)

Hur Jin-ho (“A Normal Family”)

Best Vision (Film)

Kim Da-min (“FAQ”)

Kim Dong-chul (“Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning”)

Park Ri-woong (“The Land of Morning Calm”)

Park Hong-jun (“Work to Do”)

Oh Jung-min (“House of the Seasons”)

Lee Mi-rang (“Connecting My Daughter”)

Best New Director (Film)

Kim Dong-chul (“Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning”)

Kim Se-hwi (“Following”)

Nam Dong-hyub (“Handsome Guys”)

Park Hong-jun (“Work to Do”)

Oh Jung-min (“House of the Seasons”)

Best Screenplay (Film)

Kim Hyung-joo, Yoon Jong-bin (“The Match”)

Park Ri-woong (“The Land of Morning Calm”)

Bong Joon-ho (“Mickey 17”)

Oh Jung-min (“House of the Seasons”)

Jang Jae-hyun (“Exhuma”)

Best Actress (Film)

Kim Go-eun (“Love in the Big City”)

Kim Go-eun (“Exhuma”)

Kim Jae-hwa (“Blesser”)

Shin Hae-sun (“Following”)

Yang Hee-kyung (“The Land of Morning Calm”)

Best Actor (Film)

Robert Pattinson (“Mickey 17”)

Yoo Ah-in (“The Match”)

Yoon Joo-sang (“The Land of Morning Calm”)

Lee Byung-hun (“The Match”)

Choi Min-sik (“Exhuma”)

Best New Actress (Film)

Kim Geum-soon (“Star of Ulsan”)

Kim Shin-sok (“Uprising”)

Kim Ji-ahn (“Exhuma”)

Yang Hee-kyung (“The Land of Morning Calm”)

Han Sun-hwa (“Pilot”)

Best New Actor (Film)

Kang Seung-ho (“House of the Seasons”)

Noh Sang-hyun (“Love in the Big City”)

Yoon Joo-sang (“The Land of Morning Calm”)

Lee Do-hyun (“Exhuma”)

Hong Kyung (“Troll Factory”)

Nominations for the Drama category

The drama category nominations are led by hit 2024 dramas like Squid Game 2 and A Killer's Paradox, followed by LTNS and A Shop for Killers, among others. A Shop for Killers is confirmed for season 2 as well and will begin filming soon, whereas Squid Game 3 will be released in June this year.

Best Director

Kim Gok, Kim Sun (“Family Matters”)

Park Chan-wook (“The Sympathizer”)

Yeon Sang-ho (“Parasyte: The Grey”)

Lee Chang-hee (“A Killer Paradox”)

Im Dae-hyung (“LTNS”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (“Squid Game 2”)

Best Actress (Drama)

Kim Hye-joon (“A Shop for Killers”)

Bae Doona (“Family Matters”)

Esom (“LTNS”)

Jeon So-nee (“Parasyte: The Grey”)

Chun Woo-hee (“The 8 Show”)

Best Actor

Ryoo Seung-bum (“Family Matters”)

Ahn Jae-hong (“LTNS”)

Lee Byung-hun (“Squid Game 2”)

Lee Hee-joon (“A Killer Paradox”)

Choi Woo-shik (“A Killer Paradox”)

Best New Actress

Geum Hae-na (“A Shop for Killers”)

Moon Geun-young (“Hellbound 2”)

Lee Soo-kyung (“Love in the Big City”)

Lee Su-hyun (“Family Matters”)

Jung Yi-seo (“A Killer Paradox” )

Best New Actor

Kim Yo-han (“A Killer Paradox”)

Lomon (“Family Matters”)

Park Sung-hoon (“Squid Game 2”)

Jin Ho-eun (“Love in the Big City”)

Hyun Bong-sik (“A Killer Paradox”)

The nominees for this year's awards are chosen from the dramas and movies released between January 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

