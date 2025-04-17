“My eternal monarch royal couple”- Fans emotional as Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun reunite at the Yadang: The Snitch movie premiere

On April 15, 2025, The King: Eternal Monarch lead pair Kim Go-eun and Lee Min-ho were spotted at a movie theatre for the premiere of Yadang: The Snitch, starring Kang Ha-neul.

This reunion of the on-screen couple comes five years after the drama. Fans were excited to see them together on screen and took to X to express their reactions. Here's what one X user wrote:

"My eternal monarch royal couple"

From wishing well for the 5-year anniversary of the drama to dubbing the duo as 'mom and dad, ' fans had a lot to say. Here's how they reacted:

"Happy 5 years anniversary TKEM" a user wrote.

"You dont know how they made my Pandemic bearable like bro their AUs gave me life" another user wrote.

"miss you, dad and mom great to see you together." a fan wrote.

Fans thanked the Boys over Flowers actor Lee Min-ho for making them 'so happy' and they also reminisced about the times when they first saw The King: Eternal Monarch. Here's what the fans wrote:

"You have already made me so happy this week oppa!!" a fan wrote.

"I cant get over like all the feelings are suddenly coming back my TKEM heart" another fan replied.

"my tkem heart is having a blast" a user wrote.

In the video, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun were walking in the theatre premises along with a few members of their respective staff and security detail. Both of them looked at a camera pointed to them and smiled for the fans. The actors were dressed casually, but Kim Go-eun looked different than usual with her boy-cut hair. She was also wearing a pair of black-framed glasses.

What are Kim Go-eun and Lee Min-ho doing these days?

Kim Go-eun was last seen in the films Exhuma and Love in the Big City. Exhuma turned out to be one of the highest-grossing South Korean films of 2024. Love in the Big City was a momentous release as it put a story of a queer individual in the mainstream media.

She will be next seen in the dramas The Price of Confession and You and Everything Else. She is also reportedly in talks to reprise her role as Yumi in the upcoming season 3 of Yumi's Cells.

As for Lee Min-ho, he was last seen in the space romance drama When the Stars Gossip on Netflix. The drama, which premiered with high expectations, failed to deliver and drew mixed reviews until its very final episode. He will be next seen in the film Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy.

After The King: Eternal Monarch, the duo is yet to appear on screen together.

