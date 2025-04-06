From MONSTA X I.M to Kim Go-eun: List of South Korean celebrities who were reportedly spotted at G-Dragon's Übermensch concert

G-Dragon kicked off his solo tour Übermensch on March 29 and 30, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in Seoul. Several big names from the South Korean industry, like Love in the Big City actress Kim Go-eun and EXO's Chanyeol and Bekhyun, attended the show.
The renowned South Korean artist and member of BIGBANG made a monumental return to the music scene with his third studio album, Übermensch, released on February 25, 2025.
Here is the list of the South Korean celebrities who attended BIGBANG star's solo shows:
- Kim Go-eun
- Kim So-young
- Jung Hae-in
- Yim Si-wan
- Lee Soo-hyuk
- BIGBANG's Taeyang & Daesung
- Won Jin-ah
- Lee Si-an (Single's Inferno 4)
- NANA
- Yang Se-chan
- Brown Eyed Girls Ga-in
- Ok Joo-hyun & Soyou
- The Boyz's Younghoon & Eric
- iKON's Kim Dong-hyuk
- WINNER's Kang Seung-yoon & Kim Jin-woo
- BABYMONSTER's Ahyeon, Rora, Asa, Rami & Pharita
- EXO's Chanyeol & Baekhyun
- Super Junior's Choi Siwon
- MONSTA X's I.M
- Jeon Somi
- 2NE1's Sandara Park
- Gummy
- Sean
- MAMAMOO's Solar
- B1A4's Gongchan
- GUGUDAN's Mimi
- MBLAQ's Thunder
- IZ*ONE's Jo Yuri
- WJSN's Subin
- Sechs Kies' Jang Suwon
- PENTAGON's Hui & Hongseok
- ZE:A's Minwoo
- Yoo Jae-suk
- Ji Seok-jin
- Haha
- Hong Jin-kyung
- Yoo Se-yoon
- Muuzi
- Jo Se-ho
- Hong Seok-cheon
- Kwanghee
- Jeong Jun-ha
- Kim Ji-hye
- Kim Won-hoon
- Jo Jin-se
- Lee Su-ji
- Pungja
In conjunction with the album release, G-Dragon embarked on the Übermensch World Tour, his first concert tour in eight years. The tour commenced on March 29, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, with all 60,000 tickets selling out immediately upon release. The tour includes dates across Asia, with performances in Tokyo, Manila, Osaka, and more.
G-Dragon's departure from YG Entertainment, release of Übermensch, solo tour, and more
G-Dragon returned to the music world with a bang as he released his third studio album, Übermensch, on February 25, 2025. This is his first full-length album in 12 years, since Coup d'Etat in 2013.
The name of the album, Übermensch, was inspired by the "overman" idea of German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. It means a human being who self-defines their values and moves beyond orthodoxy.
The album comprises eight tracks:
- HOME SWEET HOME (feat. TAEYANG & DAESUNG)
- POWER
- TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- DRAMA
- IBELONGIIU
- TAKE ME
- 보나마나 (BONAMANA)
- GYRO-DROP
The lead single, HOME SWEET HOME, brings back G-Dragon's BIGBANG groupmates Taeyang and Daesung. This reunion is a sentimental tribute to their long-term friendship.
Another collaboration is with American rapper Anderson.Paak on TOO BAD. In this song, G-Dragon's characteristic sound is mixed with Anderson .Paak's soulful style.
Übermensch explores themes of personal empowerment, self-reflection, and the nuances of human emotion. The song DRAMA is especially evocative, as G-Dragon mines the complications of an unstable relationship.
Musically, the album runs the gamut of genres, from the frenetic beats of POWER to the lamenting melodies of IBELONGIIU.
Upon its release, Übermensch achieved impressive chart positions:
- South Korea (Circle Album Chart): Debuted at No. 2
- Japan (Oricon Combined Albums): Reached No. 13
- Australia (ARIA Albums Chart): Peaked at No. 26
In December 2023, G-Dragon parted ways with YG Entertainment, his agency of over two decades. Subsequently, he signed with music labels and distributors Galaxy Corporation and EMPIRE.
The Korea Herald reported that YG Entertainment passed him the rights to the name "G-Dragon" and "GD" to him and his new label without any compensation.
Following the devastating wildfires in Gyeongsang-do and Ulsan in early 2025, which resulted in significant property damage and the displacement of residents, G-Dragon donated 300 million won to support recovery efforts.
The South Korean wildfires killed around 30 people, destroyed over 45,000 hectares of land, and burned down over 300 buildings.