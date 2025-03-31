K-pop idols are not only famous for delivering electrifying performances with their soulful vocals and complex choreography. They are also popular for creating creative catchphrases. Throughout the different generations in the entertainment industry, artists have initiated terms and wordplay that are now unforgettable. The five memorable catchphrases have been listed below:

Ad

K-pop idols use memorable catchphrases in many instances, including in their performances and while introducing themselves. They have developed an emotional connection with fanbases through these.

Disclaimer: The article is solely based on the author's opinions.

5 iconic catchphrases created by K-pop idols: BTS' Jin, Jessi, and more

1) "I'm Worldwide Handsome"

Ad

Trending

The K-pop idol BTS' Jin uses the phrase:

"I'm Worldwide Handsome Jin."

He says these words while introducing himself during the television appearances. Following the usage of the words, he gives away a flying kiss to the fandom ARMYs and the audience present in the scene. He also revealed the reason why he referred to him as WWH to the Vogue Singapore in its January 2022 issue. He added, as translated by News18:

Ad

"Plenty of people are more handsome than me. Worldwide Handsome is a joke I like to make for laughs. I think having fun is one of the things that makes it possible for me to work without burning out. I can't specifically tell you when I'm being serious. Except when I'm on stage, 80 to 90 percent of my time is spent joking around."

Ad

2) "You Got No Jams"

Ad

"You Got No Jams" has been famous among the K-pop Community for years. It was created by BTS leader and K-pop idol Kim Namjoon. He first said the phrase to his fellow bandmate Jimin during the preparations for their reality show, American Hustle Life. Since then, the fandom has been using the term for the dissemination of humor and straightforwardness.

3) "Yeorobun"

Ad

The catchphrase "Yeorobun" was used by BIG BANG's Taeyang at one of his live concerts, which quickly spread like wildfire among the K-pop Community. The English translation of the word is "everyone," as per Wiktionary. It was also used by the acclaimed comedian and TV host Yoo Jae-suk when Taeyang appeared on his show, You Quiz on the Block.

4) "Ee Gut Mweo Ye Yo?"

Featuring RIIZE's Shotaro (Image via X/@RIIZE__official)

"Ee Gut Mweo Ye Yo" was introduced by the K-pop idol RIIZE's Shotaro. The English translation of it is: "What is this?." The catchphrase quickly spread like wildfire on the internet. It is to be noted that even MMA award hosts used the phrase when it was in trend.

Ad

5) "This is a competition"

Rapper Jessi (Image via Instagram/@jessicah_o/)

The catchphrase, "This is a competition," was used by the female idol Jessi during her appearance on Mnet's Unpretty Rapstar in 2015. She used the catchphrase to take shots at the rap competition TV show's female contestants. The catchphrase showcased the extreme competition one has to face while climbing the ladder of success.

Ad

As the viewers and listeners continued to consume the content offered by K-pop idols, they would be introduced to eye-catching and memorable phrases from the past.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback