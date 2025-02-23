5 iconic K-dramas and movies that were reimagined as musicals

Korean musicals have brought a fresh perspective to some of the most beloved K-dramas and films by turning them into immersive stage productions. Hits like Crash Landing on You and The Classic found new life as musicals as they swapped close-ups for show-stopping ballads and ensemble numbers. These adaptations honor their roots while embracing the raw energy of theater.

Whether it’s the revenge-driven grit of Itaewon Class or the high-school spark of Boys Over Flowers, musicals amplify what made these stories unforgettable. Below is a list of five K-dramas and movies that were turned into musicals.

Musicals inspired by iconic Korean dramas and movies: The Classic, Itaewon Class, and more

1) Crash Landing on You

The romantic K-drama starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin became a musical in 2022. Retaining the story's mix of humor and heartache, the stage version of Crash Landing on You uses grand sets and a soaring soundtrack to mirror the show's epic scale.

Key scenes, like the border-defying love story, gain intimacy through live duets. On the other hand, ensemble numbers capture the chaos of North-South cultural clashes. Aerial choreography for "crash landings" and a live orchestra swelling during emotional peaks amplify the drama's bittersweet vibe.

2) The Classic

Still from The Classic (Image via Egg Films)

The 2003 film is known for its deeply moving love story, told through a series of letters connecting two generations. The stage version preserves the movie’s dreamy flashbacks and rain-soaked confessions.

However, it also adds haunting ballads that underscore its themes of fate and longing. The musical took advantage of live music and expressive performances to enhance the bittersweet romance, making it a must-watch for fans of the original movie.

3) Itaewon Class

Based on a popular webtoon, Itaewon Class tells the story of Park Sae-ro-yi, a determined young man who seeks revenge for his father's killing while building his business in the bustling neighborhood of Itaewon. This inspiring story is now set to be adapted into a Japanese musical that will premiere in Tokyo's Brillia Hall in June 2025.

With a blend of Korean, Japanese, and American creative influences, the musical will showcase a fresh interpretation of Sae-ro-yi's journey. It aims to capture his ambition and perseverance through powerful musical performances.

4) Bungee Jumping of Their Own

Bungee Jump musical at Blue Square in Seoul (Image via Musical Heaven)

The 2001 romance film Bungee Jumping of Their Own gained a devoted following for its unique take on love and destiny. Its adaptation into the musical Bungee Jump in 2012 transformed its emotional narrative into a live experience.

The musical resonated with audiences in South Korea, offering an intimate portrayal of love that transcends time, much like the original movie. It proved how live performance elevates complex and emotionally charged stories.

5) Boys Over Flowers

Still from Boys Over Flowers: The Musical at Hongik Daehangno Art Center (Image via YouTube/ @tongtongculture)

Boys Over Flowers defined the 2000s Korean wave and is known for its portrayal of high school romance and intense social dynamics. The K-drama got glittery musical reboots, making the leap to musical theatre in Japan in 2016 before premiering in South Korea in 2017.

The musical adaptation brought the world of F4 and Geum Jan-di to life through energetic performances, stylish stage designs, and a memorable soundtrack. By blending drama and romance with musical elements, this adaptation offered a fresh way for audiences to experience the beloved classic.

From tearjerker films to binge-able dramas, these musicals prove that great stories can thrive in new forms. By blending familiar plots with live vocals, choreography, and inventive staging, they offer fans a chance to feel their favorite moments, not just watch them. Whether you’re a theater buff or a K-drama diehard, these musicals hit all the right notes.

