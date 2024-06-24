K-Drama father-daughter duos have created some of the best storylines for viewers. These stories depict the unconditional love fathers have for their daughters and the fierce loyalty the daughters show in turn.

The K-Drama father-daughter duos have evoked emotions of joy, sorrow, and laughter from the audience with their seamless interpretation of their storylines. The "Appas"— fathers, as they are termed in Korea, teach viewers the value of sacrifice, hard work, and the unending zeal to give their daughters a good life.

The daughters embody the love a child has for their parent, viewing their fathers as heroes whilst imbibing values from them. From Bok Gwi-ju and Bok I-na in The Atypical Family to Hong Yu-chan and Hong Cha-young in Vincenzo, this article explores the best K-drama daughter and father duos.

6 Best K-Drama father-daughter duos for a feel-good watch

These K-Drama father-daughter duos captured viewers with their impressive performance.

Kim Chang-gul and Kim Bok-joo in Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok-joo

Hong Yoo-chan and Hong Cha-young in Vincenzo

Bok Wi-ju and Bok I-na in The Atypical Family

Sung Deok-sun and Sung Dong-il in Reply 1988

So-ju and On-jo in All of Us are Dead

Baek Hee-sung and Baek Eun-ha in Flower of Evil

1) Kim Chang-gul and Kim Bok-joo in Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok-joo

Kim Chang-gul and Kim Bok-joo in Weightlifting fairy, Kim Bok-joo (Image via Prime Video)

Kim Chang-gul, played by Ahn Kil-kang, in Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok-joo is arguably one of the most selfless K-Drama dads. He raised Kim Bok-joo, played by Lee Sung-kyung, as a single parent, and was always attentive to his daughter’s needs.

From buying her lipstick and encouraging her to be comfortable in her own skin, to bringing her food to school, Chang-gul proved himself as an extraordinary dad. Kim Bok-joo on her part, always reconciled things with her dad, irrespective of arguments or bickering. The K-Drama father-daughter duo was loved by viewers.

2) Hong Yoo-chan and Hong Cha-young in Vincenzo

Hong Yoo-chan and Hong Cha-young (Image via Netflix)

Hong Yoo-chan, played by Yoo Jae-myung, in the romantic drama, Vincenzo, is another Korean dad character who teaches viewers the values of fatherhood. Hong Yoo-chan was a lawyer with integrity who taught his daughter, Hong Cha-young, played by Jeon Yeo-been, the importance of championing the cause of the underprivileged.

Despite the disagreements between the K-Drama father-daughter duo over Cha-young’s unorthodox legal methods, Mr Hong undoubtedly loves his daughter and is concerned for her welfare.

Despite their opposing perspectives on legal issues, Cha-young looks to her father for support and guidance frequently.

3) Bok Gwi-hi and Bok I-na in The Atypical Family

Bok Gwi-ju and Bok I-na in The Atypical Family (Image via Instagram/ juanxkui)

Bok Gwi-ju’s relationship with his daughter Bok Ina, played by Park So-yi, starts off on a rocky note, due to their tragic path and his depression. The character gradually forms a close relationship with his daughter, and the K-Drama father-daughter duo becomes each other’s safe space.

Bok I-na loves and protects her father, played by Jang Ki-yong, forgiving him for his earlier shortcomings as a father, reminding viewers of the values of love and family.

4) Sung Deok-sun and Sung Dong-il in Reply 1988

Sung Dong-il, played by an actor of the same name, is a doting father who is not overly emotional but loves and protects his daughter Sung Deok-sun, played by Lee Hye-ri, and the rest of the family.

Even though the family is in dire financial circumstances due to Dong-il’s poor decisions, he plays his fatherly role well. Viewers often refer to the scene where he wears the uncomfortable shoes gifted to him by Bo Ra, one of his daughters, with love and when he gifts Deok-sun a surprise birthday cake.

5) So-ju and On-jo in All of Us are Dead

So-ju, played by Jeon Bae-soo embodies the fierce love a father has for his daughter. In the series, So-ju, a firefighter and paramedic defies protocol to get to his daughter, On-jo played by Park Ji-hu, who becomes trapped in Hyosan High School during a zombie apocalypse.

The heroic dad puts his daughter’s welfare first on numerous occasions as he fights obstacles to get to her in the end. So-ju pays the ultimate sacrifice as he distracts the zombie long enough for his daughter and her friends to escape to safety and loses his life in the process.

6) Baek Hee-sung and Baek Eun-Ha in Flower of Evil

Baek Hee-sung and Baek Eun-ha in Flower of Evil (Image via Instagram/ actor_jg)

Baek Hee-sung, played by Lee Joon-gi, is a doting father to his daughter, Baek Eun-ha, played by Jung Seo-yoon. He struggles to overcome his past life and mistakes while playing a fatherly role to his daughter.

The K-Drama father-daughter duo presented the viewers with many adorable moments at the school, playground, and home. Baek Eun-ha plays the role of a daughter who worships the ground her father walks on.

These K-Drama father-daughter duos are repeatedly referred to by viewers as some of the best portrayals on screen.