7 best Park Eun-bin dramas to watch

Park Eun-bin has had a fruitful career in South Korea's entertainment business, beginning her career as a child actress. She has appeared in historical dramas, romantic comedies, and thrillers. The parts that brought her the most recognition over the years were in Hello, My Twenties!, Do You Like Brahms?, and The King's Affection.

Her breakthrough performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo was that of the titular role, Attorney Woo Young-woo. The great popularity of the drama confirmed her status as a flexible actor. Her portrayal was a turning point in her career, winning her the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King's Affection, and more K-dramas led by Park Eun-bin

1) Extraordinary Attorney Woo - Netflix

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Image via Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a 2022 Korean drama that aired in ENA with 16 episodes. Park Eun-bin played Woo Young-woo, an attorney with autism who is smart but doesn't fit in with other people. Young-woo is a lawyer with a great memory and a strong desire to help people. However, she has to deal with bias from clients and coworkers.

The drama became a massive hit, breaking records as the highest-rated series in ENA history. Audiences praised its heartfelt storytelling, meaningful representation, and Park Eun-bin’s acting prowess. Noteworthy, she won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, marking a defining moment in her career.

2) The King's Affection - Netflix, Viki

The King's Affection (Image via Netflix)

Park Eun-bin took up the challenging role of Lee Hwi in the 2021 K-drama The King's Affection. Lee Hwi must live as the crown prince after her twin brother dies. Filmed in the Joseon dynasty, the drama investigated ideas of identity, obligations, and forbidden love.

Confirming its worldwide audience, the drama became the first South Korean television series to receive an International Emmy Award. With its original understanding of gender roles, breathtaking images, and heartwarming story, The King's Affection enthralled spectators.

Park Eun-bin's depiction of a woman challenging social norms resonated deeply and launched her already blooming career into unprecedented heights.

3) Castaway Diva - Netflix

Castaway Diva (Image via Netflix)

Castaway Diva tells the inspiring story of Seo Mok-ha, a young girl with aspirations to become a singer. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when she is abandoned on a barren island and forced to survive alone for 15 years. When she is eventually rescued, she must navigate a world that has moved on without her while sticking to her dream.

One of the most striking aspects of Castaway Diva is Park Eun-bin's vocal ability since she sings every song her character performs during the drama. Castaway Diva, with its mix of impassioned storytelling, music, and powerful performances, solidified Park Eun-bin's reputation as an actress while also enthralling audiences with its uplifting and moving plot.

4) Hot Stove League - Viki, Netflix, Viu

Hot Stove League (Image via YouTube/KOCOWA TV)

Park Eun-bin played Lee Se-young, the operations manager of the professional baseball team Dreams in Hot Stove League. As the only female manager in the league, Se-young had dedicated 10 years to the struggling team, showing unwavering commitment despite its repeated losses.

She played a crucial role in supporting the team’s transformation, often acting as the bridge between the players and management.

Moreover, Park Eun-bin's performance earned her the Best Actress award at the 33rd Grimae Awards and multiple nominations. Hot Stove League was also widely recognized, winning Best Drama at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

5) Do You Like Brahms? - Viki, Viu, Netflix

Do You Like Brahms? (Image via Viki)

Park Eun-bin played Chae Song-ah, a determined violinist who pursued her passion for music despite numerous challenges in Do You Like Brahms?. Song-ah entered music school later than her colleagues, making her violin studies tough.

Although she suffered from self-doubt and social expectations, she loved classical music. Especially with pianist Park Joon-young (Kim Min-jae), her calm resilience and depth helped her manage challenging relationships.

Park Eun-bin's on-screen chemistry with Kim Min-jae captivated audiences, leading them to win the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards. Additionally, her portrayal of Song-ah’s struggles and growth won her the Top Excellence Award for Actress in a Miniseries Fantasy/Romance Drama.

6) Judge vs Judge - Viki, Netflix

Judge vs Judge (Image via YouTube/SBS Catch)

Park Eun-bin played Judge vs Judge's resolute and outspoken Lee Jung-joo. Unlike the austere manner sometimes connected with judges, Jung-joo is forthright and unvarnished, especially when facing defendants.

Her older brother's erroneous conviction for r*pe and murder—a case that led to his death—is something she, a judge at the Seoul District Court, is dedicated to investigating.

She portrayed Jung-joo's tenacity in pursuing justice through this part, negotiating both legal and personal obstacles. Her performance underlined the complexity of the legal system by stressing the profound beliefs and emotional conflicts of the character.

Judge vs. Judge added to her varied acting repertoire, proving her capacity to adopt legal drama roles.

7) Hello, My Twenties! - Viki, Viu, Netflix

Hello, My Twenties! (Image via Viki)

In Hello, My Twenties, Park Eun-bin portrayed Song Ji-won, a journalism major noted for her vibrant and colorful character. Among the five housemates at Belle Epoque, Ji-won distinguishes out with her daring attitude, direct humor, and assertions of ghostly seeing ability.

She is among the most fascinating characters in the series since, despite her careless and happy appearance, her character gently suggests more difficult challenges.

The actress gave the drama a vibrant and refreshing presence by capturing Ji-won's complexity with a mix of humor and depth over both seasons. As she faces her past and helps her housemates through their difficulties, her role examines themes of friendship, self-discovery, and resilience. The show's relevant and emotional narrative benefited Ji-won's character, which grew to be a favorite.

Park Eun-bin has showcased her versatility across various genres, from historical dramas like The King’s Affection to heartfelt romances like Do You Like Brahms? and legal dramas such as Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which earned her the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2022 Korea Drama Awards.

Meanwhile, her new K-drama, Hyper Knife, will premiere on March 19. It will be available on Disney Plus and will have a total of eight episodes.

