7 Best Seo Kang-joon dramas to watch

Adored by fans and K-drama lovers, Seo Kang-joon has managed to cultivate a massive fandom because of his hit dramas. Most recently seen in the popular drama series Undercover High School, the actor has also appeared in numerous highly acclaimed and loved K-dramas.

The actor, who is also a singer, made his acting debut in 2013 with the web drama After School: Lucky or Not. The following year, Seo Kang-joon got his first lead role in Cunning Single Lady, which fetched him the Best New Actor award at the 7th Korea Drama Awards.

Seo Kang-joon dramas like Cheese in the Trap, Watcher, and more are a must-watch for all K-drama lovers.

1) Are You Human Too? (2018)

Seo Kang-joon in Are You Human Too? (Image via YouTube/Viki Global TV)

Are You Human Too? is a well-known drama starring Seo Kang-joon. He showcases his versatility by playing two characters: Nam Shin, a chaebol heir, and Nam Shin III, his AI robot doppelgänger.

The plot centers around Nam Shin, a wealthy heir who slips into a coma, and his scientist mother, who secretly builds an artificial intelligence (AI) robot named Nam Shin III to replace him.

Emotional depth, romance, and exciting action are all mixed in this drama. This is a must-watch because of Seo's captivating dual performance.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Amazon Prime Video

2) When the Weather Is Fine (2020)

Seo Kang-joon in When the Weather Is Fine (Image via YouTube/iflix Malaysia)

When the Weather Is Fine is a heartfelt drama series that narrates the tale of love and healing.

Im Eun-seob (Seo Kang-joon) is a quiet, kind bookshop owner who reunites with his childhood friend Mok Hae-won. Starring Park Min-Young as Mok Hae-won, the show is based on a 2018 novel by Lee Do-Woo.

When the Weather Is Fine is ideal for anyone looking for a calming, emotional journey because of its warm nature and poetic storytelling.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Netflix

3) Cheese In The Trap (2016)

Cheese In The Trap (Image via YouTube/tvN Asia)

Based on a well-known webtoon, Cheese in the Trap explores the complicated relationship between two university students, Yoo Jung (Park Hae-jin) and Hong Seol (Kim Go-eun).

Kang-joon plays Baek In-ho, a troubled but compassionate pianist with a traumatic past. His portrayal of the tough but endearing character earned him approval from fans.

This drama is ideal for viewers who like romance. It also has a mix of mystery and psychological suspense.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, The Roku Channel

4) Watcher (2019)

A snap from the K-drama Watcher (Image via YouTube/VIKI Global TV)

Ideal for thriller fans, Watcher follows the connected lives of three people who are drawn together by a terrible incident that occurred 15 years ago. The actor plays a resolute police officer with a complex past in this suspenseful drama.

Do Chi-kwang (Han Suk-kyu) is an experienced detective in charge of an internal affairs investigation team. Police officer Kim Young-goon (Seo Kang-joon) joins the team in an attempt to learn more about his father's suspected role in his mother's murder. Han Tae-joo (Kim Hyun-joo), a lawyer who used to be a prosecutor, also gets involved in the investigation for personal reasons.

With a compelling story that keeps viewers on edge, this drama explores corruption and deception within the police force.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, The Roku Channel

5) Grid (2022)

Seo Kang-joon in Grid (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Seo Kang-joon plays Kim Sae-ha, a Grid Bureau employee who gets deeply involved in solving the mysteries surrounding a mysterious character known as the "Ghost" (Lee Si-young) and a protective shield called the "Grid."

With a compelling storyline, Grid explores morality, survival, and indecisiveness when confronted with existential dangers.

Viewers who are intrigued by the concept of time travel and complex plot narratives will enjoy watching this science fiction thriller.

Where to watch: Hulu

6) Splendid Politics (2015)

A snap from the K-drama Splendid Politics (Image via YouTube/MBCdrama)

Seo Kang-joon portrays Hong Joo-won, a devoted and perceptive nobleman, in the political drama Splendid Politics.

The drama tells the story of Princess Jeongmyeong (Lee Yeon-hee), who has to live as a commoner while planning her vengeance after her brother, Prince Gwanghae (Cha Seung-won) takes over the throne.

Kang-joon adds to the Joseon dynasty's complex political disputes and power struggles through his portrayal of the character, making it a must-watch for viewers.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Amazon Prime Video

7) The Third Charm (2018)

The Third Charm (image via Netflix)

The Third Charm is a fresh romance drama that traces a couple's love over 12 years.

Seo Kang-joo portrays, On Joon-young, through various life stages, from a shy college student to a responsible adult, making the journey of the character interesting and relatable. The show, directed by Pyo Min-soo, also stars Esom as Lee Young-jae, an impulsive and passionate assistant hairdresser.

Viewers will find this drama to be a heartfelt watch if they like slice-of-life romantic comedies.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Seo Kang-joon has starred in multiple K-dramas and will reportedly be seen next making a cameo in the upcoming drama, Boyfriend on Demand.

