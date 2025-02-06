7 K-dramas to watch if you loved Check-In Hanyang

Check-In Hanyang is an ongoing K-drama released on December 21, 2024. It involves a modern hotelier who is mysteriously transported to the Joseon era. She faces court intrigue, forbidden love, and an uprising while forming a bond with a secretive professor. As political conflicts and societal constraints challenge their relationship, she wonders if she'll ever return to her own time.

Those who loved Check-In Hanyang's elements of historical drama, romance, and time travel can find something similar in other Korean dramas. These seven plays promise a fascinating viewing experience, with palace intrigues and touching love stories.

Love in the Moonlight, The Moon Embracing the Sun, and more K-dramas like Check-In Hanyang

1) Love in the Moonlight - Viki, Netflix

Park Bo-gum at the CELINE photocall (Image via Getty)

Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoo-jung play leading roles in this coming-of-age romance story which takes place during the Joseon Dynasty. Love in the Moonlight is about a young crown prince who falls in love with a eunuch, not knowing that the eunuch is actually a woman pretending to be a man.

Like Check-In Hanyang, Love in the Moonlight also includes secrets and palace politics that put the major characters' love at risk. This drama catches the beauty of historical romance with clever dialogue, deep emotions, and beautiful visuals.

2) Mr. Queen - Netflix, Viki

Mr. Queen is a 2020 Korean drama led by Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun. Comedic miscommunications and unexpected events abound as the story of a modern-day chef gets stuck in the body of a Joseon queen unfolds in this series.

Even while there are some comedic moments in the show, there are also some touching episodes and some thrilling political drama. This series takes a new and exciting approach, which fans of Check-In Hanyang's time-travel twist will love.

3) The King's Affection - Netflix

Park Eun-bin at the 2023 MAMA AWARDS (Image via Getty)

Led by Park Eun-bin and Rowoon, The King's Affection is a 2021 historical romance Korean drama about an estranged twin sister who is forced to live as his twin brother who is the crown prince. As she works hard to keep her true identity hidden, she must also control her growing romantic feelings for her royal tutor.

Altogether, they must navigate the complexities of palace politics and forbidden love. The King's Affection offers breathtaking visuals, strong performances, and a gripping plot that mirrors the intrigue of Check-In Hanyang.

4) Twenty-Five Twenty-One - Netflix

Kim Tae-ri at the 2024 SEOULCon APAN Star Awards (Image via Getty)

While not a historical drama, Twenty-Five Twenty-One depicts the emotional depth and heartfelt romance of Check-In Hanyang. The series, which stars Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk, follows a passionate fencer and an ambitious journalist as they navigate dreams, love, and challenges in the late 1990s.

Furthermore, the nostalgic storytelling and how the two main characters tackle their personal problems while attempting to repair an unfixable romance are reminiscent of Check-In Hanyang. Furthermore, the well-written characters make this a must-see for fans of deep, meaningful relationships.

5) The King: Eternal Monarch - Netflix

Lee Min-ho at the Apple TV+ Pachinko Screening (Image via Getty)

This fantasy romance features Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun and includes elements of time travel and parallel universes. The King: Eternal Monarch tells the narrative of a modern-day emperor. He discovers a doorway to a different realm. There, he encounters a detective who has a mysterious link to his past.

The King: Eternal Monarch, like Check-In Hanyang, explores the theme of love that goes beyond the limits of time and space. The main characters are also quite active in politics.

6) The Moon Embracing the Sun - Viu, Viki, Netflix

The Moon Embracing the Sun is a 2012 historical romance starring Kim Soo-hyun and Han Ga-in. The story revolves around a king who falls in love with a shaman, unaware that she is his lost first love.

Like Check-In Hanyang, The Moon Embracing the Sun combines romance, tragedy, and supernatural elements. This is a compelling choice for those drawn to historical intrigue and star-crossed love story.

7) Descendants of the Sun - Netflix, Viki

Song Hye-kyo at the Dark Nuns - Press Screening (Image via Getty)

Though set in the modern time, Descendants of the Sun presents a riveting love story between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. Special Forces Captain Yoo Si-jin finds Dr. Kang Mo-yeon at a hospital following the capture of a thief. Their different points of view test their close relationship. Fate brings them back where they must battle warlords, disease, and sorrow and renew their love.

The great stakes and strong relationships in Check-In Hanyang are reflected in the passionate romance, action-packed scenes, and emotional narrative technique. With breathtaking locations and an unforgettable soundtrack, this series is a timeless recommendation.

These seven K-dramas, like Check-In Hanyang, blend history, romance, and fantasy. From time travel to forbidden love and palace intrigue, each series offers a unique and engaging experience, with strong performances and captivating stories that keep viewers hooked.

