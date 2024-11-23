8 K-Pop songs that were inspired by Afrobeats to listen right away

With its infectious rhythms and vibrant energy, Afrobeats has become a global phenomenon, influencing artists worldwide including K-pop artists. The genre’s unique blend of beats and grooves fits naturally with K-pop’s experimental and versatile nature. Over the years, many K-pop artists have used Afrobeats elements in their tracks to create something unique.

From the subtle rhythmic undertones in SEVENTEEN's Spell to the groovy Afrobeats in TXT’s Tinnitus, these eight tracks show how K-pop and Afrobeats can become a creative fusion. Whether you’re a die-hard K-pop fan or just exploring new genres, here are eight K-pop songs with Afrobeats elements in them:

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and is listed in no particular order.

Afrobeats in K-Pop: 8 Songs That Blend Both Worlds

1. Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock) – TXT

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) tried something new with Tinnitus and it paid off well. The bass-heavy beat of the song perfectly captures the essence of Afrobeats. It is a standout track with a hypnotic groove. While it is a bold experiment, it highlights TXT’s evolving creativity and gives fans something fresh and exciting.

2. BOLO – PENOMECO ft. YDG

Taking listeners on a rhythmic journey, PENOMECO’s BOLO features YDG and leans heavily into Afrobeats. It combines mellow beats with lively percussion and gives off an energetic vibe. The relaxed yet dynamic flow of the track feels effortless. BOLO captivated the listeners and became a global hit by seamlessly blending Afrobeats with K-pop.

3. BTBT – B.I x Soulja Boy (Feat. DeVita)

For BTBT South Korean rapper and singer-songwriter B.I teamed up with Soulja Boy and DeVita to create a seductive vibe. The sensual energy and seamless flow of the song helped it maintain a chilled-out vibe. Whether you’re in the mood to dance or just unwind, BTBT offers an irresistible groove that makes you go back to the replay button.

4. Smart – LE SSERAFIM

A total dancefloor anthem, Smart is powered by Afrobeats all the way. The catchy chorus along with the punchy bassline makes it impossible not to dance along. Even though it’s a B-side song, it garnered a lot of attention for its ability to blend Afrobeats with LE SSERAFIM’s unique style. The upbeat vibe of the song makes it a must-add to any playlist.

5. Hot Sauce – NCT Dream

NCT Dream’s Hot Sauce blends Afrobeats with hip-hop, bringing together different musical styles in an exciting way. It uses African drum patterns along with South African dance influences (Gwara Gwara). The infectious energy and catchy hook make this track one of NCT Dream's most experimental hits.

6. Spell – SEVENTEEN

Spell by Seventeen (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

Incorporating the dreamy and percussion-driven vibe of Afrobeats, Spell is a track with layered vocals. It creates a relaxing and atmospheric feel with its smooth melody. SEVENTEEN uses Afrobeat elements in the track to make it a perfect choice for anyone looking for a fresh sound to enjoy.

7. Why – Jay Park

Why by Jay Park (Image via YouTube/JAY PARK)

A standout song on this list, Why transitions smoothly into Afrobeats halfway through the track. Starting with an upbeat house rhythm, the song shifts into groovy Afrobeats. This seamless change showcases how different styles can blend easily. Jay Park’s sharp delivery combined with bouncy beats makes this track a vibrant and dynamic one.

8. Zoo – SMTOWN (NCT x Aespa)

Zoo is a lively collaboration between five members NCT and Aespa. With Afro-inspired beats, Ghanaian dance styles, and a blend of electronic pop, the song delivers an exciting sound. The song gained attention in African countries and charted on Spotify Daily Viral Songs in Egypt and Kenya.

These eight songs highlight the growing influence of Afrobeats in K-pop, showing how music transcends boundaries. From subtle nods to full Afrobeats vibes, these tracks blend different cultures and styles to create a fun and unforgettable listening experience.

