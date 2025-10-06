A Hundred Memories - When will episodes 9-10 release and what to expect

On October 4 and 5, 2025, A Hundred Memories released episodes 7 and 8 on Viki. Episodes 9 and 10 will be released on October 11 and 12 at 22:40 KST. In Korea, the show airs on JTBC. Meanwhile, international viewers can catch it on Viki, with Viu offering it in select regions.

The series has 12 episodes in total, with two dropping every weekend. A Hundred Memories' story is set in the 1980s. It follows Go Young-rye (Kim Da-mi), a bus attendant on Cheona Transportation’s Bus No. 100. She works alongside her best friend, Seo Jong-hee (Shin Ye-eun). Both girls share feelings for the same man, Jae-pil (Heo Nam-jun), which creates tension in their friendship.

What's ahead in A Hundred Memories episodes 9 & 10

A Hundred Memories

In episodes 9 and 10 of A Hundred Memories, Jae-pil becomes aware that Jong-hee has returned. After being hospitalized, she sneaks out to meet Yeong-rye wearing the sneakers Jae-pil gave her on their first date. This hints that she still has those lingering feelings for him. However, seeing the bond between Yeong-rye and Jae-pil leaves her disheartened.

At the same time, Jung-hyun begins expressing his feelings for Yeong-rye. Later, Jong-hee confides in Yeong-rye that she wants to rekindle her relationship with Jae-pil. Given past patterns, it seems Yeong-rye may once again put Jong-hee’s emotions first.

However, this time the focus might be on Yeong-rye and Jae-pil. Moreover, Jong-hee's ongoing struggle with her adoptive family’s rules likely to spark inner conflict. This might push her to challenge the family and take control of her own life.

A Hundred Memories episodes 7 & 8 recap

A Hundred Memories

Episode 7 of A Hundred Memories jumps to the present, where Yeong-rye meets Jae-pil. He’s not her boyfriend but a close friend visiting her salon. Jae-pil, now a medical student, often visits the hospital where his father, Gi-bok, is recovering from a heart attack he suffered after his business collapsed.

His mother, Man-ok, keeps the family afloat through door-to-door sales, inspired by Yeong-rye’s mum, who still works hard at Yeongeun Market. Yeong-rye now lives with Ho-suk and Jung-hyun. Ho-suk has a baby girl, Su-jin, while Yeong-sik works abroad as a judge-in-training, helping support the family.

That night, Jae-pil invites Yeong-rye to a medical students’ dinner as his “date.” She’s hesitant but eventually agrees. At the event, she mistakes someone for Jong-her, injures her foot, and Jae-pil carries her home. Jung-hyun returns from the U.S. and calls Yeong-rye pretty awkwardly timed since she planned to confess to Jae-pil.

Later, Jae-pil and Jung-hyun drunkenly end up at her place. Jae-pil later admits he doesn’t see her as just a friend. Later, at the salon, everyone awaits a VVIP guest (the daughter of Dae-yang Group’s chairwoman) who turns out to be Jong-her. The episode ends with Yeong-rye and Jong-hee locking eyes.

Episode 8 of A Hundred Memories flashes back seven years, where a shivering Jong-hee is helped by Yeong-sik. He buys her a ticket to Seoul and hands her money. In Seoul, she works as a hotel maid and saves a woman from suicide, revealing her own painful past. The woman, a wealthy Chairwoman, takes Jong-hee in as family. However, she demands that Jong-hee must cut ties with her past completely.

In the present, Jong-hee avoids Yeong-rye, hiding their past connection. When scissors fall on her lap, old memories resurface. Later, they secretly reunite at the Chairwoman’s mansion. They later part with Jong-hee giving Yeong-rye her journal, which leaves her in tears.

Flashbacks uncover that Mr. No had been embezzling money from Cheonga for years. After Jong-hee’s stabbing, Yeong-rye discovered proof and blackmailed him into keeping the incident buried. In the present, Jong-hee visits the family restaurant and reunites with Ho-suk, Man-ok, and the twins. She later meets Yeong-sik and thanks him for saving her life.

Back home, the Chairwoman sets her up on a date with Jo Hyeon-woo, which ends awkwardly. Her driver turns out to be Mr. Kim, still his usual flirt. On the way, Jong-hee spots Yeong-rye and Jae-pil together and leaves quietly. Yeong-rye tries to tell Jae-pil Jong-hee’s back, but he’s pulled into an emergency. Returning home, Jong-hee realizes her grand mansion feels more like a cage.

Mr. Kim runs into Ho-suk and little Su-jin, his biological daughter, but is driven away, still unaware of the truth. The next day, Yeong-rye gets flowers from Jeong-hyeon, who invites her to dinner, but she declines.

Meanwhile, Jong-hee falls during horse practice and is hospitalized. She wakes to find Jae-pil there, who stops her from leaving, remarking on how she always surprises him. Yeong-rye then arrives with Jung-hyun and sees them together, ending A Hundred Memories episode on a tense note.

Watch all 8 released episodes of A Hundred Memories on Viki!

