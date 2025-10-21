  • home icon
Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025: How to vote, when & where to watch, nominees list, & all you need to know

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 21, 2025 08:23 GMT
Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025 (Instagram/@bluedragonawards)
Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025 (Instagram/@bluedragonawards)

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards are set to honor the finest achievements in Korean cinema, with the ceremony scheduled to take place on November 19 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, South Korea. Han Ji-min and Lee Je-hoon are set to host. Fans can catch the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025 live on KBS2TV.

Nominees were picked through expert panels and early online voting from October 1 to 19. Now, from October 21 to November 18, viewers can vote for winners via the Celebrity Champ app. All the categories are open to online votes, and each fan vote carries the same weight as a judge’s decision.

All the nominees in the Blue Dragon Film Awards' 15 categories

The Blue Dragon Film Awards span 15 main categories, including best film, director, new director, acting honors, and technical prizes like cinematography, lighting, editing, music, art design, and screenplay. The Female Popularity Award is also in the roster.

This year, director Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice leads with 12 nominations, followed by The Ugly with 10 and Harbin with 8. Here’s the complete list of Blue Dragon Film Awards nominees.

Best Picture

  • No Other Choice
  • The Ugly
  • My Daughter Is a Zombie
  • The Old Woman With The Knife
  • Harbin

Best Director

  • Min Kyu-dong (The Old Woman With The Knife)
  • Park Chan-wook (No Other Choice)
  • Yeon Sang-ho (The Ugly)
  • Woo Min-ho (Harbin)
  • Phil Gamseong (My Daughter Is a Zombie)
Best New Director

  • Kim Min-ha (Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary)
  • Kim Soo-jin (Noise)
  • Kim Hye-young (It’s Okay!)
  • Park Jun-ho (3670)
  • Jang Byeong-ki (When This Summer Is Over)

Best Actor

  • Park Jung-min (The Ugly)
  • Sul Kyung-gu (A Normal Family)
  • Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)
  • Jo Jung-suk (My Daughter Is a Zombie)
  • Hyun Bin (Harbin)

Best Actress

  • Son Ye-jin (No Other Choice)
  • Song Hye-kyo (Dark Nuns)
  • Lee Jae-in (HI-FIVE)
  • Lee Hye-young (The Old Woman With The Knife)
  • Yoona (Pretty Crazy)
Best Supporting Actor

  • Kwon Hae-hyo (The Ugly)
  • Kim Seong Chul (The Old Woman With The Knife)
  • Park Jung-min (Harbin)
  • Yoon Kyung-ho (My Daughter Is a Zombie)
  • Lee Sung-min (No Other Choice)

Best Supporting Actress

  • Park Ji-hyun (Hidden Face)
  • Shin Hyun-been (The Ugly)
  • Yeom Hye Ran (No Other Choice)
  • Lee Jung-eun (My Daughter Is a Zombie)
  • Jeon Yeo-been (The Black Nuns)

Best New Actor

  • Park Jin-young (Hi-Five)
  • Ahn Bo-hyun (The Devil Came to Live)
  • Ahn Hyo-seop (Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy)
  • Jung Seong-il (Uprising)
  • Cho You-hyun (3670)
Best New Actress

  • Kim Do-yeon (Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary)
  • Kim Min-ju (Cheongseol)
  • Noh Yoon-seo (Hear Me: Our Summer)
  • Lee Sun-bin (Noise)
  • Hong Ye-ji (Ordinary Family)

Best Cinematography and Lighting

  • No Other Choice
  • The Ugly
  • Uprising
  • Harbin
  • Hi-Five

Best Screenplay

  • Victory
  • No Other Choice
  • The Ugly
  • Uprising
  • Hi-Five

Best Music

  • No Other Choice
  • Uprising
  • My Daughter Is a Zombie
  • Harbin
  • Hi-Five

Best Art Direction

  • Victory
  • No Other Choice
  • The Ugly
  • Uprising
  • Harbin

Best Editing

  • Victory
  • No Other Choice
  • The Ugly
  • Harbin
  • Hi-Five

Best Technical Award

  • Noise (Sound)
  • No Other Choice (Costumes)
  • The Ugly (Makeup)
  • Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (VFX)
  • The Old Woman With The Knife (Martial Arts)
Attention is on which films, actors, and technical talents will walk away with the trophies, making it a full showcase of Korea’s cinematic talent this year's Blue Dragon Film Awards!

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

More from Sportskeeda
