Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025: How to vote, when & where to watch, nominees list, & all you need to know

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards are set to honor the finest achievements in Korean cinema, with the ceremony scheduled to take place on November 19 at KBS Hall in Yeouido, South Korea. Han Ji-min and Lee Je-hoon are set to host. Fans can catch the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2025 live on KBS2TV.Nominees were picked through expert panels and early online voting from October 1 to 19. Now, from October 21 to November 18, viewers can vote for winners via the Celebrity Champ app. All the categories are open to online votes, and each fan vote carries the same weight as a judge’s decision.All the nominees in the Blue Dragon Film Awards' 15 categoriesThe Blue Dragon Film Awards span 15 main categories, including best film, director, new director, acting honors, and technical prizes like cinematography, lighting, editing, music, art design, and screenplay. The Female Popularity Award is also in the roster. This year, director Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice leads with 12 nominations, followed by The Ugly with 10 and Harbin with 8. Here’s the complete list of Blue Dragon Film Awards nominees. Best Picture No Other ChoiceThe UglyMy Daughter Is a ZombieThe Old Woman With The KnifeHarbinBest DirectorMin Kyu-dong (The Old Woman With The Knife)Park Chan-wook (No Other Choice)Yeon Sang-ho (The Ugly)Woo Min-ho (Harbin)Phil Gamseong (My Daughter Is a Zombie)Best New DirectorKim Min-ha (Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary)Kim Soo-jin (Noise)Kim Hye-young (It’s Okay!)Park Jun-ho (3670)Jang Byeong-ki (When This Summer Is Over)Best ActorPark Jung-min (The Ugly)Sul Kyung-gu (A Normal Family)Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice)Jo Jung-suk (My Daughter Is a Zombie)Hyun Bin (Harbin)Best ActressSon Ye-jin (No Other Choice)Song Hye-kyo (Dark Nuns)Lee Jae-in (HI-FIVE)Lee Hye-young (The Old Woman With The Knife)Yoona (Pretty Crazy)Best Supporting ActorKwon Hae-hyo (The Ugly)Kim Seong Chul (The Old Woman With The Knife)Park Jung-min (Harbin)Yoon Kyung-ho (My Daughter Is a Zombie)Lee Sung-min (No Other Choice)Best Supporting ActressPark Ji-hyun (Hidden Face)Shin Hyun-been (The Ugly)Yeom Hye Ran (No Other Choice)Lee Jung-eun (My Daughter Is a Zombie)Jeon Yeo-been (The Black Nuns)Best New ActorPark Jin-young (Hi-Five)Ahn Bo-hyun (The Devil Came to Live)Ahn Hyo-seop (Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy)Jung Seong-il (Uprising)Cho You-hyun (3670)Best New ActressKim Do-yeon (Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary)Kim Min-ju (Cheongseol)Noh Yoon-seo (Hear Me: Our Summer)Lee Sun-bin (Noise)Hong Ye-ji (Ordinary Family)Best Cinematography and LightingNo Other ChoiceThe UglyUprisingHarbinHi-FiveBest ScreenplayVictoryNo Other ChoiceThe UglyUprisingHi-FiveBest MusicNo Other ChoiceUprisingMy Daughter Is a ZombieHarbinHi-FiveBest Art DirectionVictoryNo Other ChoiceThe UglyUprisingHarbinBest EditingVictoryNo Other ChoiceThe UglyHarbinHi-FiveBest Technical AwardNoise (Sound)No Other Choice (Costumes)The Ugly (Makeup)Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy (VFX)The Old Woman With The Knife (Martial Arts)Attention is on which films, actors, and technical talents will walk away with the trophies, making it a full showcase of Korea’s cinematic talent this year's Blue Dragon Film Awards!