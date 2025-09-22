  • home icon
  • “Serving looks as always" - BTS’ Taehyung makes a stunning appearance at No Other Choice VIP premiere alongside RM, Hyun Bin, Yoo Yeon-seok, & more

By Shreya Jha
Modified Sep 22, 2025 14:28 GMT
BTS
BTS' RM and Taehyung at the VIP premiere of No Other Choice (Image via YouTube/iMBC)

BTS’ Taehyung grabbed attention at the VIP premiere of No Other Choice on September 22, 2025, at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall. The event brought together Korea’s top actors. However, V quickly became the center of focus.

The K-pop idol wore relaxed grey trousers paired with a brown T-shirt. He paired them with a blue blazer and brown boat shoes. He entered the event alongside bandmate RM, and the two posed with heart and V-signs during the press photos. As soon as the snaps went viral, fans praised his looks.

"Wow Kim Taehyung serving looks as always 🫠💖," an X user commented.
The Winter Bear singer has been receiving widespread praise for his fashion choices.

Others are gushing over the camaraderie between "Taejoon."

List of celebrities attended the No Other Choice VIP premiere

Besides Taehyung and RM, the premiere also saw director Park Chan-wook and actors Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, and Yeom Hye-ran in attendance. Below is the list of all the stars who attended the affair.

  • Lee Jung-hyun
  • Im Siwan
  • Kim Do-hoon
  • Jung Sung-il
  • Lee Young-ae
  • Go Ah-sung
  • Wi Ha-jun
  • Hyun Bin
  • Jeon Jong-seo
  • Lee Soo-hyuk
  • Lee Min-jung
  • Seolhyun
  • Jang Dong-yoon
  • Yoo Yeon-seok
  • Joo Yuri
  • Jung Chae-yeon
  • Park Jin-young
  • Jung Ji-hoon
  • Ahn Jae-hong
  • Choi Dae-hon
  • Ahn So-hee
  • Lee Hak-joo
  • Kim Si-a
  • Oh Yoon-ah
  • Ok Jae-yeon
  • Lee So-yeon
  • Park Ji-hoo
  • Hong Hwa-yeon
What is No Other Choice about?

No Other Choice (Image via X/@CJENMMOVIE)
No Other Choice (Image via X/@CJENMMOVIE)

Adapted from Donald Westlake’s novel The Ax, No Other Choice is the second screen version after Costa-Gavras’ 2005 French film. The black comedy thriller's story follows Man-soo (Lee Byung-hun), a paper industry expert with 25 years of experience. He lives with his wife Mi-ri (Son Ye-jin), two kids, and their dog. His life flips when he’s suddenly fired, leaving him scrambling to secure his family.

Man-soo vows to find a new job within three months. However, a year passes filled with dead-end work, endless interviews, and the looming peril of losing his house. Man-soo turns to Moon Paper, a rival company, only to face public humiliation from the foreman. Convinced he is the perfect fit, he decides to remove obstacles standing in his way.

No Other Choice is already off to a strong start ahead of its release. Invited to compete at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and chosen as the opening film for the 30th Busan International Film Festival, the film has already sold 300,090 pre-sale tickets three days before hitting theaters. According to Korean Film Council data as of the 21st, this accounts for 56.8% of pre-sales, making it the highest pre-sale for a Korean film in 2025.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

