BTS’ Taehyung grabbed attention at the VIP premiere of No Other Choice on September 22, 2025, at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall. The event brought together Korea’s top actors. However, V quickly became the center of focus.The K-pop idol wore relaxed grey trousers paired with a brown T-shirt. He paired them with a blue blazer and brown boat shoes. He entered the event alongside bandmate RM, and the two posed with heart and V-signs during the press photos. As soon as the snaps went viral, fans praised his looks. &quot;Wow Kim Taehyung serving looks as always 🫠💖,&quot; an X user commented.The Winter Bear singer has been receiving widespread praise for his fashion choices.DG @dylanggcraveLINKand i speak for us all when i say that Taehyung looks GORGEOUS his visuals are genuinely out of this world 😭LAYO(ꪜ )ER🔜 @thvlover23LINKThis Man is an Aura himselfAphrodeity⁷ @Ve_luis3nTaeLINKHe's surreal like no other men could claim this level of Greek godlinessOthers are gushing over the camaraderie between &quot;Taejoon.&quot;Taehyung ⁷ is a cutie l🇵🇸🍉 @loves_amelieLINKCutiesTaejoon! Taehyung I beg you please have mercy on us mortals with that perfect face.Giii @Giii_014LINKTae + RM? That’s the real feature.🥢chopstick || OT7 is Home @chopstickArmyLINKMY TAEJOON 😭😭😭😭List of celebrities attended the No Other Choice VIP premiereBesides Taehyung and RM, the premiere also saw director Park Chan-wook and actors Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, and Yeom Hye-ran in attendance. Below is the list of all the stars who attended the affair. Lee Jung-hyunIm SiwanKim Do-hoonJung Sung-ilLee Young-aeGo Ah-sungWi Ha-junHyun BinJeon Jong-seoLee Soo-hyukLee Min-jungSeolhyunJang Dong-yoonYoo Yeon-seokJoo YuriJung Chae-yeonPark Jin-youngJung Ji-hoonAhn Jae-hongChoi Dae-honAhn So-heeLee Hak-jooKim Si-aOh Yoon-ahOk Jae-yeonLee So-yeonPark Ji-hooHong Hwa-yeonWhat is No Other Choice about?No Other Choice (Image via X/@CJENMMOVIE)Adapted from Donald Westlake’s novel The Ax, No Other Choice is the second screen version after Costa-Gavras’ 2005 French film. The black comedy thriller's story follows Man-soo (Lee Byung-hun), a paper industry expert with 25 years of experience. He lives with his wife Mi-ri (Son Ye-jin), two kids, and their dog. His life flips when he’s suddenly fired, leaving him scrambling to secure his family. Man-soo vows to find a new job within three months. However, a year passes filled with dead-end work, endless interviews, and the looming peril of losing his house. Man-soo turns to Moon Paper, a rival company, only to face public humiliation from the foreman. Convinced he is the perfect fit, he decides to remove obstacles standing in his way. No Other Choice is already off to a strong start ahead of its release. Invited to compete at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival and chosen as the opening film for the 30th Busan International Film Festival, the film has already sold 300,090 pre-sale tickets three days before hitting theaters. According to Korean Film Council data as of the 21st, this accounts for 56.8% of pre-sales, making it the highest pre-sale for a Korean film in 2025.