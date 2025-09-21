  • home icon
  "His Aura is unmatched" - Fans react as BTS' Taehyung crowned 'Most Handsome in the World 2025,' first celebrity to win Nubia title 3 years in a row

"His Aura is unmatched" - Fans react as BTS' Taehyung crowned 'Most Handsome in the World 2025,' first celebrity to win Nubia title 3 years in a row

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 21, 2025 19:02 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung crowned 'Most Handsome in the World 2025' (Images via Weverse)

On September 21, 2025, Taehyung, known globally as V of BTS, was officially certified as the Most Handsome Man in the World 2025 by Nubia Magazine. This recognition marks his third consecutive win since 2023. It also makes him the first celebrity ever to secure the title three years in a row.

According to Nubia Magazine, the annual global poll drew over 10 million votes across 163 countries. It underscores his extraordinary influence and unmatched popularity. The 2025 lineup featured global icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Bieber, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Xiao Zhan, and Aaron Pierr.

However, Taehyung’s charisma and global fan support secured him the crown once again. Nubia Magazine awarded him an official certificate to mark the achievement.

After the winner was announced, fans celebrated the milestone online. They flooded timelines with praise for the BTS star. An X user, @queenreo29402, wrote,

"Spill . His Aura is unmatched."
Many described the honor as "well-deserved," and expressed that his appeal goes beyond looks.

Several more fans expressed similar sentiments, with some calling him the “king" of visuals.

More on Taehyung’s solo milestones, endorsements, and achievements

This recognition comes on the heels of other recent wins. Earlier in September 2025, Taehyung was also crowned the Most Handsome Face of 2025 by Shining Awards and PeopleVotes. These rankings placed him above celebrities from Asia, Hollywood, and Europe.

Beyond his visuals, Taehyung has continued to expand his career after completing his military service in June 2025. He became the first K-pop idol to win Best Solo at the inaugural iMBC Awards on September 14. It follows the success of his debut solo album, Layover.

Every track from the record surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Moreover, the album itself topped Oricon in Japan and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

In fashion, Taehyung made headlines attending the CELINE Printemps 2026 show in Paris earlier this year. He was also invited by Anna Wintour to Vogue’s Hollywood event taking place in October this year. Moreover, recently, Snow Peak Apparel named him its new model.

He also fronted Coca-Cola Korea’s Coke Zero campaign and graced the cover of W Korea’s September 2025 Art+Asia issue.

BTS' V for Coca-Cola Zero (Images via X/@CocaCola_Korea)
BTS' V for Coca-Cola Zero (Images via X/@CocaCola_Korea)

Public appearances have also kept him in the spotlight. He recently threw the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game and also attended Paradise Art Night 2025 during Frieze Seoul.

Online, his Weverse live sessions and Instagram updates continue to attract massive engagement, especially after he used a livestream to share his love for Brown Eyed Soul and Boyz II Men.

Edited by Meghna
