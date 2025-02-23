“Bro is pure genZ” — Fans react as SleepDeez reveals chatting with BTS’ Jungkook and mistaking his English for a translator

On February 22, 2025, BTS' Jungkook made headlines online after Los Angeles-based music producer, SleepDeez, recounted a funny story about the BTS idol. On his YouTube channel, SleepDeez uploaded a video sharing how he mistook Jungkook's use of slang in English for input from a translator.

SleepDeez narrated how in their previous interaction he believed that the English replies were from some kind of translator because of all the slang and colloquialisms Jungkook used in texts. To his surprise, it was Jungkook himself who was replying to those texts.

"Funny memory about Jk is. In a group chat, he uses a lot of slangs when he types in English. And I thought it was a translator. But I asked the question one time and he said, "No, this is me." And I thought it was so funny."

SleepDeez, Dewayne "Sleepy" Mullen, is a famous music producer and songwriter, who grew quite famous in the K-pop community for having worked on BTS Jungkook's My Time, a solo track by Jungkook from the 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7.

Fans were left in stitches to learn that Jungkook's English drove SleepDeez to assume it was pasted from some translating tool. One fan highlighted how the BTS singer is well-known within his fandom for using Gen-Z terms and wrote on X:

"Bro is pure genZ"

The BTS ARMY found the story hilarious. Social media witnessed a gush of fans praising the BTS idol for trying to speak another language.

"Reminds me of when he said brekkie and joon was confused," a fan wrote.

"Jungkook is a quick learner. He can absolutely speak and write English better than most people who drag him for his English. He can also pick up the correct pronunciation and can copy the correct accent," another fan wrote.

"My gen Z baby! I love to hear people talk abt him &everything abt his is just so adorable.The incredible talent & the confidence to do a whole Eng Album for his debut is the most powerful things ever. He put himself to the test. He loves doing things out of his comfort zone.KING," another fan added.

Others highlighted that Jungkook must have used hilarious Gen-Z lingo while texting with SleepDeez.

"I mean he’s the man that says let’s get this bread since 2018," a fan joked.

"It happens to me too just like jk I’m way better at writing in English than talking I’m not saying jk isn’t good at talking but it happens a lot to non English speakers," another fan wrote.

"Bro was typing in gen Z.. Probably like...Yo bro, that's cap, lol that's dope, see this sht it's lit.," another fan added.

Jungkook's solo achievements have set multiple records

On November 3, 2023, Jungkook released his debut solo album, GOLDEN, outside of BTS. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 210,200 equivalent album units. It became the highest-sold album of the week in the USA, with 164,800 being pure album sales. This combined 128,500 physical CDs and 36,300 digital downloads.

The album topped the charts in Korea, Belgium, France, Lithuania, and Japan. It stood within the top 10 of almost 14 countries, including Australia, France, and Germany. As of November 2023, GOLDEN sold over 2.4 million copies worldwide.

The album's pre-released single, SEVEN, featuring Latto, was released on July 14, 2023. The track debuted atop Billboard Global 200, Billboard Hot 100, and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, making him the first BTS member to score this milestone as a solo artist.

In its first week, SEVEN amassed 217.1 million streams and had 269,000 downloads. Shortly after SEVEN, the BTS singer released 3D which also soared high on the Billboard Global 200.

He later teamed up with The Kid Laroi and Central Cee on the track Too Much. At this point in history, the BTS idol was the first Asian artist to concurrently have three songs in the top 10 of the Global 200 (U.S. excl.) chart.

In other news, the BTS singer will be officially discharged from the military on June 11, 2025, after completing 18 months of mandatory service in the Republic of Korea Army.

