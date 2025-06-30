BTS’ Taehyung retains his #1 spot of Most Popular Kpop Male Idol & Most Popular Korean Actor ‘in his 20s’ on Nehan & Bihan for 200+ weeks

BTS’ Kim Taehyung has consistently topped popularity rankings on two Japanese platforms, Nehan and Bihan, for multiple consecutive weeks, as evident on June 30, 2025.

Nehan is a Japanese popularity ranking platform where fans can vote for their favorite K-pop idols. This means that for 222 consecutive weeks, which is over 4 years, Taehyung has been voted as the most popular male K-pop idol. In the voting week of June 23 to June 29, 2025, he received 16,401 votes, keeping him firmly at the #1 spot.

Bihan is another Japanese ranking platform, focused on Korean actors. This means the BTS star is ranked as the most popular Korean actor in his 20s (current age: 29) for 218 consecutive weeks, again spanning over 4 years. During the same above-mentioned week, he received 9,203 votes, placing him in the top spot once more. This further establishes his unparalleled popularity in Japan.

Taehyung's popularity statistics in Japan

BTS’ Taehyung has once again demonstrated his immense popularity in Japan, especially following his recent discharge from the military earlier this June. His return wasn’t just celebrated by Korean fans but also sparked excitement across Japan, where his fanbase has always been notably strong.

To honor his comeback, Japanese media and broadcasting channels prepared a warm welcome. Mnet Japan announced a special rebroadcast of Taehyung’s 2023 appearance on You Quiz On the Block, scheduling it to air four times throughout the month on June 8, 11, 21, and 23. This news, shared by Star News, generated excitement among fans eager to see him on their screens again.

On the very day of his discharge, June 10, Japan’s leading network, Nippon TV, featured footage of him leaving the military on their 24-hour news channel, NTV News 24. The coverage underlined how closely Japanese media follows his journey.

Fans across Japan showed their support in public spaces, with massive LED billboards displayed in key cities including Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Hokkaido, etc.

On social media platforms like Twitter (X) and Google, Taehyung instantly began trending. He has consistently ranked as one of the most searched K-pop idols in Japan, and this momentum only intensified after his discharge.

Internationally, too, Taehyung’s influence was also evident. On June 28, the opening night of his bandmate Jin’s solo concert tour, he was spotted in the crowd supporting him. Even though he was not a performer at the event, his appearance alone caused a significant spike in search activity.

He trended with 100% search value on Google Trends globally under the keyword “V” in the singer category. Dressed casually in a black vest, joggers, and a beanie, his appearance sparked a flurry of fan posts and praise online.

All of this indicates that despite his time away for military service, V has maintained a steady level of popularity. His return was noted within the K-pop community this year, particularly in Japan, where his fanbase remains active.

