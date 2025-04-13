Buried Hearts: Is the Disney+ release worth watching?

The Korean drama Buried Hearts streamed on Disney+ from February to April 2025, completing its 16-episode run. Headlined by Park Hyung-sik, Huh Joon-ho, and Hong Hwa-yeon, the series built its premise around internal corporate conflict and personal vendettas.

Buried Hearts is a must-watch for viewers who relish moral ambiguity and unresolved tension. However, it is not ideal for those preferring light narratives, clean resolutions, or straightforward character arcs.

The plot of Buried Hearts traces Seo Dong-ju (played by Park), a discreet aide at the Daesan Group. Beneath his calm front, he carries a covert goal. His mission leads him to infiltrate a hidden fund tied to government circles, valued at two trillion won.

The unauthorized breach draws the attention of Yeom Jang-seon (portrayed by Huh), a dominant figure in national politics. As the story moves ahead, Dong-ju starts recovering fragments of his past.

He steadily rises through company ranks and eventually becomes head of Daesan Energy. From that position, he pushes through a major business union, tightening his grip on internal operations.

The last chapters highlight a fierce showdown between Dong-ju and Jang-seon. The conflict brings long-held secrets to light. After the encounter, Dong-ju walks away from his post and chooses to leave, his next destination unknown. The show attracted steady traction and sparked conversation throughout its broadcast window.

Buried Hearts review: The series delivers an intense ride, leaving viewers hanging and hoping for season 2

Park Hyung-sik takes on a dark role in Buried Hearts, where he plays Seo Dong-ju, a corporate strategist hiding a deep vendetta. Known for his softer image in rom-coms like Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, Doctor Slump, and Soundtrack #1, the actor now foots into his most ardent role yet.

Earlier, Park took a role in Happiness (2021), where he first began moving past his romantic lead tag. This series continues in that direction, placing him in a script focused on strategy, silence, and personal war.

Meanwhile, the SBS drama marks Hong Hwa-yeon's debut as a lead actress. She transitioned from her earlier side roles in Mental Coach Jegal (2022) and True to Love (2023). The actress took on the character of Yeo Eun-nam, a key player in the show’s revenge-centered plot.

Buried Hearts' initial episodes drew attention for their tightly constructed storytelling and escalating tension. Online reactions, particularly on X, highlighted the layered script and emotionally driven character interactions. Early discussions applauded the strong setup and steady pace, with many noting the intrigue built into the mystery elements.

Professional reviews during the opening weeks reflected this sentiment. Outlets like NME acknowledged the show’s cast chemistry and the clarity in direction, calling it "an entertaining K-drama, with a gifted cast." However, the tone began to shift by the midpoint.

Narrative changes in the second half led to growing skepticism from audiences. Several viewers expressed concern about the sudden shift in pacing and the limited closure given to major storylines. Dong-ju’s later choices and the overarching conclusion drew scrutiny, with conversations online noting the lack of narrative resolution.

Eun-nam’s reduced role also emerged as a focal point. Early in the series, her presence had suggested a central arc, but her decreased screen time raised questions. Audiences pointed out that her character trajectory appeared inconsistent with prior buildup.

In the final installment, Dong-ju transfers the vault’s access code to Eun-nam. Though the vault had been a key narrative component, it remained locked. The closing scene features Eun-nam painting in solitude while wearing a ring. Her voiceover implied that Dong-ju’s departure was indefinite.

This moment, interpreted by many as a possible narrative handoff, opened room for discussions about a follow-up season. Earlier in the finale, Dong-ju’s confrontation with Yeom Jang-seon serves as a key turning point, seemingly wrapping up their conflict.

However, the final five minutes introduced sudden developments—most notably, Tae-yun’s death and Seon-u’s ascent. These changes, occurring after the handover to Eun-nam, raised questions about the show’s internal logic and direction.

Thematically, the ending adopted a contemplative tone, focusing on the cost of revenge and what follows. While this reflective approach aimed to deliver closure, several plotlines remained untouched. Whether this was intentional remains uncertain.

Despite the uneven second half, Buried Hearts has been generally viewed as a compelling series. Netizens lauded the cast's performance, especially Park Hyung-sik’s. So, for fans of revenge thrillers, the series remains a noteworthy watch.

All 16 episodes of Buried Hearts are now streaming on Disney+.

