“I want SBS to explain this ending” — Buried Hearts viewers demand season 2 renewal over unresolved plotlines

Buried Hearts finale dropped on Disney+ on April 12, 2025, but it left viewers hanging with plenty of unanswered questions. In the final scenes, Seo Dong-ju (played by Park Hyung-Sik) hands over the vault password to Yeo Eun-nam (Hong Hwa-yeon).

Ad

This act appears to be a clue pointing toward a potential second season. For instance, the vault has remained a crucial plot point throughout the drama, and its contents are still unknown.

Ji Seon-u and his mother, who have long been chasing it, haven’t managed to access it yet. Moreover, Seon-u pushes Heo Tae-yun, killing him in the finale. This unresolved detail strengthens the possibility of the story continuing.

Eun-nam’s closing scene adds to the speculation. She is shown painting alone, wearing a ring. Her voiceover implies that Dong-ju will not be coming back soon. Though vague, it hints that she may step into a larger role. Netizens believe that the unresolved tension might be intentional, hinting at more to come. One netizen on X commented:

Ad

Trending

"I want SBS to explain this ending or just announce s2"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The finale sparked mixed reactions, with viewers noting a sudden tonal shift in the last two episodes. While the series began as a sharp revenge drama, the ending took a quieter turn, leaving many fans disappointed by the contrast in pace. However, fans assume the unanswered questions hint at a possible season 2.

"Farewell to #BuriedHearts - A proper Makjang that ends on so much angst & actually buried our hearts in sadness. Poor Taeyun. I smell a S2," a fan remarked.

Ad

"Naaah! Buried Hearts has not ended. There must be season 2. Mr Yeom smiling, Seonu pushing Taehyun off the clip? And Donju has the evidence that Teahyung was with Seonu before the incident. It can’t be the end!," a user mentioned.

"We are getting Season 2 where DongJu & Eunnam will take revenge on Yeom & Seonu for hurting/killing TaeYun. I 💯%, positively guarantee it.😭😂," a person shared.

Ad

More similar fan reactions.

"There were some loose ends, like: won't Taeyun have his death avenged? He didn't deserve that. And will Daesan's future really be with that kid? Did he and his mother win then? Would this be a margin for a second season or not?," a netizen said.

"Yes. Him letting go of Yeom hinted at S2 & I was right. It was on his instruction that Seonu hurt/killed TaeYun. Yeom is still alive & has power over Seonu & his mom. In S2 DongJu will take down Seonu & probably kill Yeom," a viewer noted.

Ad

"Ah, there definitely needs to be a season 2 of kdrama BURIED HEARTS please," another fan added.

Buried Hearts finale breaks ratings records

Ad

SBS’s weekend series Buried Hearts signed off with its strongest audience figures to date. As per Nielsen Korea’s data on April 13, the final episode reached a 15.7% rating in the capital region. On a nationwide scale, it scored 15.4%, marking its peak performance since the drama's premiere.

This milestone marked the drama’s first entry past the 15% threshold, positioning it as the highest-rated scripted show airing across all networks in its time block and throughout the week. The episode’s highest real-time spike touched 17.9%, reflecting elevated interest in the finale.

Ad

Among viewers aged 20 to 49—a key segment in measuring a channel’s market edge—the series logged a 4% score, ranking first among all television content broadcast during the same period. These numbers placed Buried Hearts as 2025’s most-watched mini-drama to date.

Since its release, Buried Hearts drew consistent traction. All episodes are currently available for streaming on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More