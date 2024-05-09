Disney+’s Blood Free ending explained: Is Chae-Woon dead or alive?

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 4 p.m. KST, Disney Plus aired the tenth and last episode of the well-liked K-drama Blood Free. The drama finished with one of those ambiguous, unresolved endings that suggested a revenge-themed season renewal.

The science fiction show Blood Free narrates the tale of South Korea's cultured meat industry. The CEO, Yoon Ja-Yoo, is the trailblazer of an industry-defining startup that has achieved global prominence. As a result, many powerful individuals begin to suspect that Ja-Yoo is involved in other activities behind the curtains as her company gains international notice.

Bodyguard Woo Chae-Woon (Ju Ji-Hoon) and Yoon Ja-Yoo, along with the other characters in the plot all reach an intriguing ending in the last episode. Many issues remain unanswered, including how Ja-Yoo and Chae-Woon survived the attack that left them with serious injuries. However, one thing is for certain - Chae-Woon seems to be alive as of now, suggesting a possible renewal of the show.

Disney+ drama Blood Free hints at season renewal as season 1 ends on a cliffhanger

Disney+'s Blood Free presents the story of Yoon Ja-Yoo, the CEO of BF Group, a biotechnology company that controls the market for genetically modified, cultured meat to curb the animal meat-eating culture.

Her goals of upending the hierarchy of humans and animals and establishing a dominating species are thwarted when rivalry from affluent factions seeks to get control of the business. Ultimately, she enlists Woo Chae-Woon, a former soldier who is now a bodyguard, to assist her in her endeavor.

A final confrontation between Prime Minister Seon Woo-Jae and CEO of BF Group Yoon Ja-Yoo took place in episode 10 of Blood Free. While planning his retaliation against his father and DORSON Chairman, Seon Woo-Geun, Seon Woo-Jae ordered a search and seizure of the business.

Meanwhile, Ja-Yoo showed her selected organ transplant physicians the lab at the start of episode 10. In order to use the company's technology to perform the surgery on Ja-Yoo, the BF Group team requested that they digitize their knowledge into their system.

Later, Ja-Yoo pursued the murderer Park Sang-Min, but she was ambushed by Woo-Geun and encountered a more serious problem at BF Group. When Ja-Yoo arrived to meet him, he was severely hurt. Sang-Min requested that Ja-Yoo drive him to the company so that his life could be saved.

In the meantime, On San followed Ja-Yoo and Sang-Min, along with two of Woo-Geun's armed men. In Blood Free, On San (Lee Moo-saeng) is Ja-Yoo's close friend and the co-founder of the BF Group.

The two goons severely injured Ja-Yoo and Sang-Min as they threw Ja-Yoo's car off the top of the building before On San was able to save the day. The latter then rushes the injured to BF Group, where the medical professionals start operating on Ja-Yoo and replacing all of her organs with genetically designed organs.

The search and seizure of BF Group was ordered by Prime Minister Seon Woo-Jae, but it was unsuccessful because one of Woo-Jae's assistants broke into the system. Woo-Geun deployed armed men to attack Ja-Yoo and seize control of BF Group. However, as soon as the basement door was opened, Woo Chae-Woon—Ja-Yoo's bodyguard and played by Ju Ji-hoon—emerged and fought off the goons.

Simultaneously, another group of armed men barged into the lab and violently interrupted Ja-Yoo's surgery, and demanded to see where the organs were. But the group of doctors, which included Hong Sae-Ip, On San, and Seo-Hui, fought the armed men to protect the wounded Ja-Yoo and Sang-Min.

Meanwhile, Woo Chae-Woon was seen falling on the floor after being severely injured by the armed men he was fighting in the basement.

The co-founder of BF Group, On San later claimed that his company's employees killed the armed men out of self-defense. On San further added that since Ja-Yoo is the company's CEO, she had nothing to do with this attack and was totally unaware of the situation.

Meanwhile, episode 10 showed a flashback about how the BF Group employees collaborated to go up against the armed men. After the fight scenes, Ja-Yoo's surgery was halted in between and Chae-Woon was left severely injured due to the fight.

Furthermore, Blood Free episode 10 climaxes with On San's statement at the court that he has no idea where Woo Chae-Woon is. However, in his conversation with the prosecution, he alluded to Ja-Yoo's possible survival.

Meanwhile, in the last few minutes of the final episode, Blood Free ended as it showed an unconscious Woo Chae-Woon (Ju Ji-hoon) waking up and an injured Ja-Yoo gaining consciousness and being confused about her whereabouts.

Blood Free is available on Disney+ for global streaming and will get a season renewal given that the two leads are alive and their stories are far from being finished.