“Feels sad but it is also to protect him”— Fans divided after staff member’s alleged aggressive behavior towards ENHYPEN’s Sunoo

ENHYPEN performed at the Allstate Arena in Chicago on May 1, 2024 (PST), and dazzled their fans for over two hours. However, band member Sunoo became a topic of discussion online as one of his staff allegedly mistreated the idol in front of his fans.

ENHYPEN members participated in the send-off after the concert, where they had the opportunity to interact closely with their fans who had come to see them. During the farewell, Sunoo engaged with the audience and accepted a fan's set of black spectacles to wear. It is important to note that the artist had also accepted spectacles from another fan a minute ago and clicked pictures with them.

However, the security guard was observed yanking the glasses away from Sunoo aggressively while he was putting them on for his fans to click his pictures. Netizens were incensed by the treatment after seeing the video, leading to a heated online discussion.

An X user reacted:

Expand Tweet

ENHYPEN's Sunoo's alleged mistreatment leads to resurfacing of old instances of the members facing similar ordeals

Expand Tweet

Following the release of the video online, fans have reported additional incidents of the touring personnel allegedly mistreating the members. ENHYPEN's Sunoo has had previous run-ins with the personnel, like the time he was seized after dancing to Magnetic by ILLIT. There were instances where Sunoo was shouted at by the staff, adding that they were also strict with band member Jay.

Furthermore, a staff worker was seen yanking Jay away from the camera in a fan-shared video while he was still speaking. In another incident during the group's FATE PLUS world tour, a staff worker was seen pulling Jake behind, treating him similarly.

However, the latest incident with ENHYPEN's Sunoo was the last nail in the coffin as fans expressed their rage online. They wrote on X that Sunoo was only trying to talk to the audience after a lengthy show.

"After being on stage for HOURS, he still looks forward to the send off with the best energy, always being careful to treat everyone around him with the same amount of respect, what happened tonight was so out of touch. He did nothing wrong, and the staff instead of asking nicely to get the glasses handed over they decided it was best to just rip them out of his eyes." — an X user wrote.

"It doesn’t matter what brand it is, it doesn’t matter what is that staff problem. HE IS IN FRONT OF HIS FANS. They don’t have the right to rip them off in this manner. He can take those damn glasses himself. Noone has the right to embarrass him in this way" — another X user wrote.

"Pls, they deserve better management. they bring so much money but the management is so poor" — another X user wrote"

Meanwhile, some fans came forward in support of the staff, stating that it was to "protect" the idol from any potential threat.

"I dunno but i like the fact that the security is extra careful around him. it might come out as aggressive or rude, but if it's something that protects sunoo? then i'm down."— another X user wrote"

"I think because Sunoo git an eye infection? I saw a twt pinpointing that he hot eye infection. Maybe that's why the staff tried to avoid it?" — another X user wrote"

ENHYPEN is set to have its last concert on May 3, 2024, at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. On May 13, 2024, ENHYPEN release their upcoming special album MEMORABILIA from their famous DARK MOON series.